George Town man arrested on suspicion of murder

Divonte Hernandez (from social media)

(CNS): On the eve of a witness appeal at the scene of last Friday’s fatal shooting of Divonte Alejandro Hernandez, the police arrested a 24-year-old man from George Town on suspicion of murder. The RCIPS did not give any details about where, when and how the arrest took place yesterday but said the suspect remains in custody as the inquiries continue. Police are still appealing for help to find the getaway driver.

“The arrest is a positive result, one that we hope provides some reassurance not only to the grieving family of the victim but also the public,” said Detective Superintendent Peter Lansdown. “However, it is vital we locate and apprehend the second man involved in this tragic incident. The culprit is likely in hiding, which means that members of the community are aiding them to evade the police. This in itself is a crime.”

Hernandez was gunned down on 29 September outside the Liquor 4 Less store in the centre of the capital. This morning, one week after the crime and around the same time of day the murder occurred, police officers were at the scene to conduct a witness appeal and spoke to members of the public who might have been in that area last week.

The RCIPS is urging anyone who knows anything about the killing who has not yet contacted the police to step up and do the right thing. Witnesses are urged to make themselves known to the police so that appropriate measures can be put in place to ensure their safety.