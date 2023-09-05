Rubis worker robbed on station forecourt

Rubis gas station on Walkers Road

(CNS): An employee at a George Town gas station was robbed of an undisclosed quantity of cash at knifepoint Monday night, the RCIPS has said. The stick-up happened at around 10:00pm on the forecourt of the Rubis station on Walkers Road after the worker stepped outside the station shop and was approached by the robber, who demanded cash. The employee attempted to resist, but the assailant still managed to steal some money and made off on foot in the direction of Coemer Drive.

The RCIPS did not give any description of the robber, and no CCTV footage was released, but detectives are seeking the assistance of the public to gather information about the robbery.

Witnesses are asked to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com.