Developer found guilty of destroying marine life

Artist’s rendition of the Allure Development

(CNS): In a very rare prosecution for damaging the marine environment and undertaking unlicensed coastal works, a local developer has been convicted of four counts under the National Conservation Act. Baer Development is facing a substantial fine after being found guilty on all charges last month in relation to the unlawful construction of seawalls in the North Sound at the Allure condominiums in George Town and the destruction of sea life.

Baer Development had applied for a coastal works licence to build walls on the seabed, which is crown land, but before a decision was made, the company began constructing them, damaging the seagrass and marine life in the area. The developer also failed to comply with two cease and desist notices issued as a result of the unlawful work after the coastal works licence was denied.

The case was heard in Summary Court by Magistrate Philippa McFarlane, who found in her ruling that there was underwater plant growth in Cayman waters at the time the developer did the work between 21 February 2020 and December 2021, and the work on the seawalls and fill without a coastal works permit “injured, mutilated, removed or displaced the aforesaid underwater plant growth” in contravention of the law.

Before the work was started, the developers had applied to Lands and Survey to have the Allure site boundary extended beyond the high water mark onto the seabed and into crown property, which, like the coastal works licence, was denied. Ignoring the decision, the defendant constructed the two walls and installed rock fill covering the seagrass and other marine life without permission.

The developer was also convicted of failing to comply with two cease and desist orders that were issued by the director of the Department of Environment between June 2020 and December 2021 in relation to the construction work.

During the course of the trial, Baer’s attorney Paul Keeble had argued that his client was innocent because there was no sea grass or other plant life growing when the walls were built, so no marine life was damaged. He also claimed it was unclear that the work took place in Cayman waters and that the question of what is the seabed was unclear.

However, based on evidence supplied by technical witnesses from the DoE, it was established that seagrass was present in the area at the time. The magistrate also rejected the arguments questioning whether the unlicensed coastal work took place in Cayman waters because of how the law was written or that there was any ambiguity about the boundary of the site extending into the sea.

McFarlane said she found the submissions on the work not taking place in Cayman waters as “almost entirely without merit” given the clear reading of the law, which interpreted any other way would be “absurd and illogical”. She also found that the developer’s application to Lands and Survey to extend the boundary into the sea made it clear they were well aware that the location where the seawalls were constructed was on crown land.

In her conclusion, the magistrate said that she was left with no doubt in her mind that the defendant had taken the actions as charged. She added that it was likely done in the misguided anticipation that the coastal works licence would be granted or that the request to move the boundary would be granted.

The case was adjourned until 6 September to prepare for sentencing.