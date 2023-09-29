Revised Pharmacy Bill to replace 1979 law

HSA Smith Road Centre Pharmacy

(CNS): The Ministry of Health and Wellness has published the Pharmacy Bill, 2023 and is inviting the public to comment on the proposed legislation, which will repeal and replace the existing outdated 24-year-old legislation. The new bill will classify medicines, provide clear rules on the proper handling and supply of medicines, establish a system for applications to the Pharmacy Council for licences, and regulate the manufacturing, wholesale, importation and dispensing of medicines.

“The Pharmacy Bill, 2023 will close gaps due to the existing Pharmacy Act being so outdated,” Chief Medical Officer Dr Nick Gent said in a press release about the new legislation.

“The new bill is needed to respond to the current needs of the community by ensuring that medicines imported are of the highest quality, stemming the importation of medicines by those without the appropriate licence or authority, and even ensuring that basic standards are created and met, for example, that all medicines stocked, distributed and prescribed in Cayman must have leaflets written in English,” he said.

Health Minister Sabrina Turner said the bill was long overdue. “I encourage the community to engage with my ministerial team as our aim is to bring it to parliament as soon as possible,” she said as she encouraged people to sumbit their comments.

Khimanie Blackwood, the chairperson of the Pharmacy Council, said the bill represented a significant milestone in the mission to ensure the delivery of the highest standard of pharmaceutical services to the people of the Cayman Islands.