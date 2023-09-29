Armed men steal cash in midnight robbery
(CNS): Four masked men, two of whom were armed with handguns, robbed a fast-food hut in the Marquee Plaza on Lawrence Boulevard at around midnight Wednesday night. Police said two of the robbers approached the security guard at the location. One was waving a firearm, while the other two went to Al la Kebab, where one of them also brandished a gun at the workers.
The robbers then took an undisclosed quantity of cash from the register before leaving the location on foot towards the rear of the plaza. No shots were fired, and no one was injured during the incident.
Police said the men were all dressed in black, with their faces covered. One of the men who was carrying a firearm was about 5’8″, of dark complexion and slightly stout. The RCIPS released no other descriptions.
Anyone with any information is asked to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com.
Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but these crimes are being – 99.9% of the time – committed by OUR Caymanians. Some just as thieves and others from drug addiction. Jamaicans – 99.9% – come here to work to send money home – not to steal. Hope I haven’t hurt anyone feelings – as the truth often hurts.
These dumbasses probably went as a group of four to make it easier for their little brains to divide the stolen money.
I mean, to commit aggravated robbery for a quarter stake in the takings is literally stupid.
Getting out of control now.
NO law and order and no Order in Law! what a friggin mess we in now in Cayman!
Our world class cctv cameras, and world class license plate readers, and world class investigators, will have this all wrapped up momentarily.
we need a way to start marking and scanning these bills. Then if enough get spent and caught in the system being used by the same person you’ve got a suspect.
Right now, police response is not fast enough to get these guys and store clerks are unarmed so it’s basically free money for anyone ballsy enough to risk jailtime for some paper.
This is getting beyond even a hint of a joke now. What is happening to our island?
JAMAICA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
SMH such exemplary individuals. If caught, brand them on their forehead with a giant Thief marking and please, no bail.