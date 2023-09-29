Armed men steal cash in midnight robbery

Marquee Plaza

(CNS): Four masked men, two of whom were armed with handguns, robbed a fast-food hut in the Marquee Plaza on Lawrence Boulevard at around midnight Wednesday night. Police said two of the robbers approached the security guard at the location. One was waving a firearm, while the other two went to Al la Kebab, where one of them also brandished a gun at the workers.

The robbers then took an undisclosed quantity of cash from the register before leaving the location on foot towards the rear of the plaza. No shots were fired, and no one was injured during the incident.

Police said the men were all dressed in black, with their faces covered. One of the men who was carrying a firearm was about 5’8″, of dark complexion and slightly stout. The RCIPS released no other descriptions.

Anyone with any information is asked to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com.