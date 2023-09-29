Street mugger robs two victims at knifepoint

(CNS): Police are investigating two street robberies that happened in George Town on Tuesday night that police believe were committed by the same man with a missing tooth. The mugger, who was riding a grey bicycle, struck first at about 6:15pm on Courts Road near Eastern Avenue when he approached his victim and asked for a dollar. As the man opened his wallet, the culprit snatched at the cash. A struggle followed in which the mugger brandished a knife before fleeing the location with the contents of the wallet. No one was hurt in the incident.

Shortly afterwards, in the area of Autumn Lane off Bodden Road, the mugger struck for the second time. He approached the victim and asked for money, but then brandished a knife and took a quantity of personal cash from the victim before fleeing the location.

The suspect is between 5’9″ and 5’11” tall and of dark complexion. Police said that he was wearing a bandana, a marina and jeans pants, and was riding a grey bicycle in the first incident. In the second incident he was wearing a black face towel around his face, a marina, and was on foot. He is also described as having a tooth missing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com.