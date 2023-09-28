Minister working on a greener tourism product

Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan

(CNS): Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan has said he is working on minimising the negative environmental effects of tourism. The theme for this year’s UN World Tourism Day is “Tourism and Green Investments”, and in his address marking the day on Wednesday, Bryan said that while tourism allows people to learn about and appreciate different cultures, we must also be mindful of the impacts on our natural resources.

“As hundreds of thousands of people visit our shores each year, it is crucial for the government and businesses to work together towards a sustainable tourism industry, one that minimises the negative environmental effects and maximises the benefits for local stakeholders,” he said.

Bryan said the PACT Government is committed to investing in renewable energy, eco-friendly practices and sustainable infrastructure to reduce Cayman’s carbon footprint.

“I support these types of initiatives as it will ultimately bring a balance to maintaining our islands’ status as a world-class destination, and it attracts environmentally conscious tourists,” the minister added. “My ministry is also committed to promoting responsible tourism and green investments. We are consciously assessing the best ways to promote the Cayman Islands, and we are tapping into new markets, all while working to be prudent in our spending and responsible in identifying potential environmental effects of the future developments.”

In his message, UN Secretary-General António Guterres noted the threat to the survival of some destinations in the face of global warming.

“Today, the climate emergency is threatening many travel destinations and the very survival of communities and economies that depend on tourism,” he said. “And many developing countries that are severely affected by a changing climate are also facing a growing investment deficit and a cost-of-living crisis… Governments and businesses must invest in sustainable and resilient tourism practices.”

Guterres said the world must adopt zero-emission pathways, lower energy consumption and leverage renewable forms of energy. “And everyone must protect the biodiversity and ecological balance of all destinations,” he added.

See Minister Kenneth Bryan’s full video message below: