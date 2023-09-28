Minister working on a greener tourism product
(CNS): Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan has said he is working on minimising the negative environmental effects of tourism. The theme for this year’s UN World Tourism Day is “Tourism and Green Investments”, and in his address marking the day on Wednesday, Bryan said that while tourism allows people to learn about and appreciate different cultures, we must also be mindful of the impacts on our natural resources.
“As hundreds of thousands of people visit our shores each year, it is crucial for the government and businesses to work together towards a sustainable tourism industry, one that minimises the negative environmental effects and maximises the benefits for local stakeholders,” he said.
Bryan said the PACT Government is committed to investing in renewable energy, eco-friendly practices and sustainable infrastructure to reduce Cayman’s carbon footprint.
“I support these types of initiatives as it will ultimately bring a balance to maintaining our islands’ status as a world-class destination, and it attracts environmentally conscious tourists,” the minister added. “My ministry is also committed to promoting responsible tourism and green investments. We are consciously assessing the best ways to promote the Cayman Islands, and we are tapping into new markets, all while working to be prudent in our spending and responsible in identifying potential environmental effects of the future developments.”
In his message, UN Secretary-General António Guterres noted the threat to the survival of some destinations in the face of global warming.
“Today, the climate emergency is threatening many travel destinations and the very survival of communities and economies that depend on tourism,” he said. “And many developing countries that are severely affected by a changing climate are also facing a growing investment deficit and a cost-of-living crisis… Governments and businesses must invest in sustainable and resilient tourism practices.”
Guterres said the world must adopt zero-emission pathways, lower energy consumption and leverage renewable forms of energy. “And everyone must protect the biodiversity and ecological balance of all destinations,” he added.
See Minister Kenneth Bryan’s full video message below:
Category: Business, Science & Nature, Tourism
What a complete and utter jokes this idiot is. This bunch of bandits can’t even get a single use plastics ban done aft 2 years. Kenny is too scared to lose a vote. Every week he comes up with a new idea that is compete lips service and fool the people. YOU ARE NOT FOOLING ANYONE.
Kenny if you care about the environment why the hell are you ‘investing’ our money in a CAL route to Barbados that i understand has NO passengers. Those regional ministers saw you coming. Are you that delusional you thought they wanted you to head the regional effort for your brains and knowledge? Wake up – they only want to be on the Cayman gravy train and have Cayman taxpayers foot the bill for you stupidity. Boy they saw you coming. #endPACT now and stop the hemorrhaging of OUR money
No more cruise ships! YES!!!!!
Electric bus fleet with first world scheduling and solar powered & cooled bus stops! YES!!!!
Limited diving areas! YES!!!!!
Restrictions on visits to stingray city and starfish point! YES!!!!!
Never has the saying ’empty vessels make the most noise’ been truer than describing the former cocaine dealer, expat marrying (but hating if his constituents ask) Kenneth Bryan.
This is similar to the highway robbery at the grocery stores. They charge customers .05 cent for every plastic bag they need to carry the groceries in. Yet, the items are all in plastic so tell me how this makes any sense other than charging the client more?
Now ken wants more tourist but a greener island yet they tearing through forests for more roads to facilitate these tourists. Make this make sense.
Kenny on the green bandwagon now lmao
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RJN7Kp0UBbU
This guy is a parasite. An entire new terminal for billionaires but not even a lounge, a decent bar, a decent restaurant or a decent duty free for us f****g commoners.
Christ man. Christ. It’s over.
It makes my blood boil with anger listening to this absolute amateurs words on Youtube. He’s a loser, a relic, a washed up nomark, a hasbeen, an antique, a fake, a fraud, a convicted drug dealer, a sleaze bag, a grease pole climbing, jamrock loving horror story.
VOTE HIM OUT.
Hey Kenny, fix the damn dump.
Did he abandon the Public Transportation transformation project❓
Bryan plans to ‘transform’ public transport.
“I am committed [‼️] to making the necessary amendments to regulations and legislation that will empower the Ministry of Transport to operate more effectively, with respect to traffic and public transportation in general”
https://caymannewsservice.com/2021/05/bryan-plans-to-transform-public-transport/
“Bryan said the most important thing [‼️]to do, before any restrictions are placed on cars and driving, is to address public transport. https://caymannewsservice.com/2022/12/traffic-troubles-stir-up-political-friction/
How about starting with a single use plastic ban which the Bahamas has already put in place? They have been talking about this for too long now. Low hanging fruit and the Cayman legislation is already available and ready. They just need to put it through but worried about the effect it will have on Cayman small businesses. Lots of talk.
The whole world has gone cashless, and touchless, including much of the third world, yet Cayman’s foreign-owned bank license holders are allowed to shaft merchants and consumers with all their obsolete hardwired thermal paper POS terminals and backend tech from the 1990s. No bank’s cards support Apple Pay. No Clover. No other touchless. Even with tap, and a chip, it asks for pin. Over $25? Please insert! 5th biggest banking center on the planet. Make it make sense. Pact should order all class A banks to phase out this ancient tech by Dec 31, or find another jurisdiction to scalp. Same for telecoms…where is 5G? Pact need to start advocating for consumers or they’re done too.
You’ve pissed off the shills mate. No Visual voicemail. No same day instant transfers intra or between banks.
This place is a crooks paradise. It always has been. A sunny place for shady people
This was in 1989. By our honorable Governor who knew what was good for us.
My Favourite. And ive tidied it up from the dammning report from our Governor.
So
13. I seized the opportunity given by the election to
re-organise the four lected Members! portfolios ain the
Feecutive Council, emphasising health and social services
on the one hand and educaticn (and the cultural heritage)
on the other. Further, I introduced the concept of a ‘National
Development Plan’ to be drafted on the basis oF the rolling
Five Year Economic Development Plan. This is a still sensitive
Subject, though less so than in_- the seventies, when the
idea of planning the physical development of Cayman invited
if not actually stones, at least oral missiles
14 On Christmas Day, an Executive Council member REDACTED fire his pistol in a public place, in
the close vicinity of REDACTED. Apart from the legal consequences, if (as
in any normal society, he would) he resigns from Executive
Council, an election for his vacancy must take place in
the Legislative Assembly. In a 7-5 situation, the balance
of power could shift. ‘This may have political and constitutional
consequences at present quite unforeseeable.
WHA’T NEXT
15. Which leads naturally to the question: “what next?”
The underlying considerations remain the same: the intensity
of human relationships in oan isolated community, which
has recently attained prosperity but is still liable to
schism in economic, religious and colour terms, presenting
many potential Flash points. Yet perhaps the process of
maturation has now achieved more than a mere veneer. Caymanians
rightly believe that compared with the rest of the Caribbean,
there is something different about them, based on their
history and on their economic achievements. They are however
smug in their reluctance to accept that thetr prosperity
depends on factors they cannot control (global economic
conditions, hurrricanes, and ALDS for example); that rapid
development necessitates tinported labour and the potential
Joub-nombhe ring
HE»
3. The first attempt to produce national income figures
since 1972 shows that with imcone per capita of US$18,200,
Cayman is slightly behind Bermuda but ahead of Canada and
the United States. There ais Little yenuing poverty, and
continuing community help for the feeble-minded, the elderly
and disabled.
No Poverty to speak of. And here we are only 30 years later.
6. The out-turn tor the 1988 budget will show a handsome
surplus, revenue be ing flush from Customs duties, land
transfer taxes and other fees. There is no need even to
consider that bug-bear or Caymanians, the introduction
of income tax. The draft 1989 budget (to be taken in the
February meeting of the Legislative Assembly) Shows” that
netwithstanding expanded departmental expenditures, projected
revenue will comfortably cope
A Handsome surplus long before the 2008 depression and Covid and we are only just breaking even.
We should only accept electric cruise ships and we should have already ordered the electric version of the B737.
Only if they are solar powered.
Only thing green about Kenny is his envy for Wayne.
that’s it!…i’m taking kenny off speed dial!
Why would the Hell have hi on your speed dial in the first place 😂😂😂
Everything was pristine during covid lockdown, start with banning cruise ships.
maybe ban diving too?….only destroys reefs over time
Kenneth perhaps you should make some changes to our seven mile beach. You and your minions are working hard to destroy the ‘greenness” there and turning it into a ghetto. Don’t say one thing and do another.
Kenneth will have CAL paint the planes green and there you go just like that he’ll have his greener product.
And yellow and black like his adopted homeland.
I wish Kenny would start focusing on entering another pageant to utilise his narcissism instead of cluttering up the news reels with bingo select Govt addresses, – watching week old weather forecast reruns is more relevant 😶🌫️
I wish he would go away. Can we not send him to Haiti to be the ambassador to Cayman?
Haiti already have too many idiots of their own , don’t need another one.
haiti won’t have him…they got standards.
And laws against billboards.
That’s cruel on Haiti.
“Working on minimizing the negative environmental impacts of tourism”??? Maybe I am mistaken but was there not a recent article of possible future plans of a Airport runway extension into the North Sound to go along with the new rich folk terminal?
If by green tourism he means weed, then count me in KB. Great idea! Ignore all the bad things I said about you. You are special and the bestest MLA.
LOL. Cruise ships burn the best part of 100,000 gallons of dirty fuel oil A DAY! This guy talks about “a greener tourism product” but all he has done as tourism minister is squander the golden opportunity covid gave us to move away from low/no value add mass cruise tourism back to as many ships and overweight bodies as possible buying an overcooked burger and a Chinese t-shirt. On a busy day our “tourism product” is burning 500,000 gallons of fuel just getting here and sitting in port!
And Kenneth , as you “consciously strive to improve tourism in the Cayman Islands”
I suggest you put on some rubber gloves and get down to the restrooms at the Public beach, where your “tourism product” is spilling over the toilets.
This man’s luck that his voters can’t read or write , is Cayman’s misfortune.
Nothing compared to what CUC uses a day to keep empty condos and hotel room cool.
How about taking another look at the George Town Revitalisation plan which does nothing to address renewable energy, recycling, visual clutter or upticking the green environment and the effect on the harbour front. It is simply a plaster on an infected wound.
what????
just look at mount thrashmore…the perfect monument to the failures and incompetence of caymanian mla’s and their attitude towards the environment.
Do we actually know what are carbon footprint is in order to measure a goal or are we just adopting a hopeful impact without ever knowing its effect? asking sincerely as this is something we should have been looking at 20 years ago!
It is probably close to net aero. Mangroves are the highest absorber of CO2. Our biggest contribution could simply be to preserve our mangroves or plant more and not EV’s
We should be focusing on conservation — cleanup of the water, air, soil, fixing the dump, not buying into the carbon credit scheme. Those are values which will preserve and augment our wildlife, marine life and sustainable lives here. Politics should NEVER be melded with science.
More like a toe print
ywan….cayman the place without a glass crusher…..zzzzzzzz
yeah…from a place that puts restrictions on people using solar technology……zzzzzz
welcome to wonderland.
Until Kenny puts up a big 8 x 10 billboard stating that he supports Green Tourism nobody is going to believe him. We all know that if it’s important it deserves a large billboard.
He should put a large billboard next to his other large billboard. With his face on it just to appease his massive ego.
He can put up unlicenced billboards all he likes with impunity. All they do is feed his bloated ego and affirm his narcissistic tendencies. You’d be a fool to believe his billboards are anything but a canvas for political cliches.
A Large Illegal Billboard!
Wait until he has a billboard protesting against illegal billboards.
what a bunch of cut&paste waffle….
the minute you hear an mla mention the term ‘stakeholders’ it’s time to turn off…..zzzzzzzzzzzzz
Talk is cheap Kenneth
Those who voted for him obviously have no clue.
The fact that anyone is still listening to this fool only shows the poor education standards in the Cayman islands.
Here we are, offering free refunds to a friggin tiktoker that left a bad review and is now milking the attention.
Meanwhile, Turk’s & Caico’s tourism minister somehow has Drake (top 1 musical artist if you live under a rock) as their brand ambassador just because he likes it over there.
Welcome to absur-
Who..!!!
He called in to cmr show and offered to fly the tiktok guy she hosted back for free because he didnt see cayman culture..
well here we are
Illegal billboard capital of the world.
#greenmyass
he’s not wrong. Is he capable of executing that philosophy effectively? I doubt it. I’m so disenfranchised low standard, the lack of transparency, professionalism etc etc, that even when the say something that sounds right you still end up doubting their motives and or means to accomplish it. But i guess bravo for the lipservice.
If political and educational reform are not on your ticket I’m not voting for you next cycle. I hope others share that sentiment and pressure your reps.
I think he maybe confused about what a greener product actually means. The colour of his so called tourist products seem to span the rainbow. He started by selling a very illicit tourist product and now he’s promoting a greener one. Does he mean to make more money off one because tourism by it’s very nature is not considered green?
An example of talking loquaciously about nothing
So, KB, how is this accomplished?
That’s not part of the soundbite.
He said it. They are building a green space in GT Central. And they are doing the studies for the airports runway that was recommended by the DEpt of environmental health. And they doing work on littering now.
I swear you can’t please any body.
And I’m reading posts in here that basically say get rid of tourism? And how will you survive? Huh? You do the best you can to balance what you have but looks like some of you “haves” don’t really understand what the “have nots” have to go through every day to survive. The man is trying for goodness sake.
He should work on packing up his desk. I have no confidence left in this government.