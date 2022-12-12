Traffic troubles stir up political friction
(CNS): MPs on both sides of the House went to battle on Thursday over the best ways to tackle traffic jams and who was to blame for the delays in the East-West Arterial Road extension. A private member’s motion brought by Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart asked the government to consider rolling out some of the measures outlined in a traffic report conducted by the last administration. It failed, but not before it sparked friction as politicians on both sides accused each other of failing to get to grips with Cayman’s growing road congestion.
The PMM was based on a 2020 report, overseen by former Progressives MP Austin Harris, which included a long list of recommendations, such as limiting car imports and decentralising government offices. The opposition leader said the PPM-led Unity government had not implemented any of the measures because COVID had distracted the administration, and because the lockdown had reduced traffic, it was not a priority.
But now, he said, it could form the basis of action to address the reemerging, perhaps even worse, traffic problems. He said he wasn’t calling for the government to adopt all the recommendations but should consider some ideas, such as reversing lanes during rush hour and limiting the importation of vehicles, given that in 2019 residents imported on average over 460 vehicles per month, which is believed to be even more now.
McTaggart said that while the premier had suggested in his Strategic Policy Statement that PACT was going to limit car imports, the government had not moved to address that. He also accepted that the government had to roll out an improved public transport system, but he criticised PACT for being slow off the mark, seeing as the PPM had left a fully prepared and ready-to-go request for proposals.
Transport Minister Kenneth Bryan took issue with that criticism. He said the PPM had had eight years to deal with traffic and when the PACT Government took office, it was faced with the challenge of re-opening the country while the virus was still spreading. But the government had nevertheless asked the consultants that have now been contracted to speak with the opposition.
Bryan said the most important thing to do, before any restrictions are placed on cars and driving, is to address public transport. He also stressed the current government’s goal to decentralise its own offices, and that would be heavily dependent on the East-West Arterial.
Minister Jay Ebanks, who is responsible for roads and vehicle registration, rejected the motion, saying it was premature. He agreed with Bryan that having an “on-time service” that would give residents in the Eastern Districts a reliable alternative system to get into town should be prioritised before placing any restrictions on cars. But he also criticised the PPM for doing nothing to get the road extension moving except put up a sign.
Extending the EWA out to Frank Sound became the focus of the debate as both sides of the House pointed fingers across the aisle for not moving on the controversial road. As the members fell over each other to offer their support for the road and the encroachment into the Central Mangrove Wetlands, former premier Sir Alden McLaughlin (RED) offered his wholehearted support for the development of this critical habitat, as he taunted Premier Wayne Panton about what he said was his lack of support for the road.
McLaughlin, who has criticised the National Conservation Law and the restraint he claims it places on development, said the dredging and filling of the South Sound mangroves had been an essential part of the Cayman Islands’ economic development.
“More than 70% of Grand Cayman is or was mangrove swamp. Now, you tell me how we expect to continue to grow a country, to develop, without intruding on that,” he said. McLaughlin said the country could not continue to develop unless it developed in the Central Mangrove Wetlands. He said people did not care about the environmental impact assessment but wanted the road finished.
In response, Panton, who is the minister for sustainability, took aim at McLaughlin. He said he was fully supportive of the road and accused the former premier of misleading the public over his position, but said the extension had to be done properly. He also took McLaughlin to task over his claims that the EIA was something that had only been raised recently.
“I support the proper approach to dealing with the East-West Arterial extension,” he said, noting that the opposition members were trying their best to promote the idea that he does not support the road. But he stressed the importance of the EIA, as Cayman has historically made the mistake of always doing things without planning or assessing the impact of development.
“One of the problems we have had is that we continue to make decisions on an ad hoc basis without properly thinking through everything and our margin for error is shrinking,” he said, adding that the negative impact was growing because of the lack of necessary planning.
Panton pointed out that during the PPM-led administration between 2013 and 2017, when he served alongside McLaughlin, they knew an EIA would be needed when planning the road and McLaughlin had committed to this in 2014. But the planning ministry had written to him in 2016 to him when he was environment minister telling him they didn’t want to do one. He said there was an “abject failure” on the part of the previous administration relating to the EIA.
Panton said there were a number of issues that had to be confronted, including the number of cars being imported, which was staggering. If all the cars imported here in 2019 and 2020 were stacked end to end, they would stretch for 26 miles. “That’s why we have a problem,” he said.
See the debate on CIGTV below:
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: development, Local News, Policy, Politics
This is how it is done in 🇧🇲Bermuda.
https://youtu.be/6w99t7nZkqg
https://youtu.be/4eO3PrC18Dw
https://youtu.be/YZpV0Zwfe4E
Are you envious? 🇧🇲Bermuda is miles ahead of Cayman in pretty much everything. Their airport was built right, public transportation, waste management and disposal, protection of environment etc.
Now ask yourself WHY?
The East West arterial has only ever been about opening up land, on both sides of the pissing contest. It will do nothing to alleviate the existing traffic issues.
import cars is NOT the problem. it is the number of people living on island need go to work. it need much harder laws to protect 2 wheel so more people can use bike/scooter/motorbikes.
East-West Arterial, where are we now 🚜?
https://youtu.be/Adjsh3VmNyQ
Damn foolishness blaming each other when something goes wrong,
Get a grip, you supposed to be grown men representing the people not some elite group lining your pockets and playing a blame game get a grip man.
There is basically one road from east end and further which leads to town what did you all expect to happen when allowing all these cars on island and builders ripping people off.
Good luck money grabbers
Sir Alden I care not only for me but for the next generations after me. Your statement:
“More than 70% of Grand Cayman is or was mangrove swamp. Now, you tell me how we expect to continue to grow a country, to develop, without intruding on that,” he said. McLaughlin said the country could not continue to develop unless it developed in the Central Mangrove Wetlands. He said people did not care about the environmental impact assessment but wanted the road finished”
Look at how we are living now, scared to venture outside your home after 6 pm, traffic is frustrating and stressful both morning, lunch and evening, housing prices are out of reach for the average Caymanian, cost of living exceeds basic salaries, etc… what happens when you increase the population by 30k? You will get the same brand as any other Caribbean island, reefs/corals will die from the lack of mangroves in turn no marine life, increase in crime, pressure on the current infrastructures, our culture and way of life will be gone and for good this time. Is it really worth the risk to destroy our mangrove for a few dollars?
Leaves me to wonder whether what I heard about Sir Alden owning a business that caters to the construction industry is true. Sure sounds like it could be.
“Panton pointed out that during the PPM-led administration between 2013 and 2017, when he served alongside McLaughlin, they knew an EIA would be needed when planning the road and McLaughlin had committed to this in 2014. But the planning ministry had written to him in 2016 to him when he was environment minister telling him they didn’t want to do one.”
And this right here is all you need to know about why the E-W road has not been built. They don’t actually want to do it, much less do it right. Why did Alden & the PPM not want the road built (right)?
I’ve got an idea, how about charging the 2nd highest duty rate (37%) of all vehicles for scooters & motorcycles (non-electric) over 90cc. or the same as 5% less than all combustion engine cars (42%) over $30,000 or electric vehicles for public transportation (42%) over $30,000, – the ‘C’ in PACT doesn’t define common sense 🤷🏻♀️
“people don’t care about the environmental impact assessment” and that, in a nutshell, is why the long term future of these once beautiful islands is @*&%ed.
Butterfield roundabout is basically a stop sign on a freeway (Esterly Tibbits) with a side road (Godfrey Nixon) getting the right of way.
1/ Decent Public transit for commuters with district parking
2/ Road closures for events require cabinet approval
3/ Put synchronised traffic lights on main roundabouts from Camana Bay to Hurleys
4/ Open the airport connector
5/ Raise the price of gas to $10
1,2 and 4 are reasonable. 3 and 5 are outright stupid.
Robust driving tests would clear the traffic problem in a jiffy
agree with all points with the exception of #5. #5 will only punish the poor
The last thing an ordinary person wants to hear is raise prices, but if we taxed the hell out of gas and used the funds for a proper, free public transport, perhaps more people would be incentivized to drop the ego of I need my car and hop on a bus.
I dont get how reducing car imports or limiting car ownership per household improves traffic.
i.e. – if I own 3 cars, i can still only drive one at a time.
Not sure how the government wants to grow the population to 100K but then force people to use overcrowded, unreliable public transport system.
Also not sure how it is that we continue to increase the number of officers assigned to the Traffic unit, but you can never see any police on the road unless they want do licence, tint checks and 5pm speed catch. the amount of tickets they could give out just for inproper lane use only should bring in close to $1M in revenue!
Follow along Bermuda rules – limit cars to 1 car per household (ok make it 2 if you wish per household, not per person). So if there are 4 adults in a family household, or 6 sharers, you still get to have only 2 car in the household. Others in the house rely on public transportation (when it comes) or bikes or foot, or favors 🙂
My, my… our esteemed Ministers had another productive session. The cost of that meeting in the wasted salaries is an insult to everyone.
Government after government fails to address
-Public Transportation
-Waste Management
-Education
-Overdevelopment
-Natural habitats destruction
They all talk about these problems, but they don’t understand its fundamentals.
“Bryan said the most important thing to do, before any restrictions are placed on cars and driving, is to address public transport. ” – Well duh. It’s only what EVERYONE on the whole damn island has been saying for at least a decade! And by the way these garbage little vans are not public transport!
We don’t need to grow the island anymore! For such a small island, there is enough people living here now!
It’s all about greed, and a few politicians just want to fill their pockets even more.
Instead of a road, build a bridge.
man, I love watching mcaldart and Roy try to throw shade over problems they either made themselves or never tried to fix. It’s so clear Roy is still salty over PPM loosing power that he will rant about anything he can find, he doesn’t care that most of the time the blame ends up on his administration just so long as he can be the center of attention for a brief moment.
What we need to do is stop this district voting crap and get one man one vote. Cayman is to small to have district voting and all it does is allow MLAs to maintain control over the people’s will.
laughable debate…that goes to show the lack of basic education and ability needed for real leadership….
so they need a new road for eastern development???
wow…this is news to me cos all i ever heard was the ew extension was needed to relive traffic coming to gt.
these guys have no clue and are a bunch of unqualified fools…talking about plans about plans….
MLAs are so far out of touch on this issue. Restricting car imports will force people on to public transportation and stop all these people importing cars a second income.
🚌🚎🚃Public Transportation must be the #1 priority.. I believe Canadians helped to implement public transportation in Bermuda. Leave it to CIG, nothing will ever change.
Public Transportation System includes dispatch, tickets sale, schedules, full size buses, buses maintenance and repairs, daily inspections and cleaning, drivers certified to operate public buses. Scheduling frequency, route timing, and bus stop locations are all part of the transit planning process, which takes into account not only short-term forecasts but also long-term predictions.
After that, monitoring route performance, and geographic and demographic data in order to optimize existing routes and identify the need for new routes or stops.
If they start today, maybe in 3 years it will be set to go.
and a police officer on every bus cause criminals will rob you.
They rob no one on Bermuda buses. If you cant visit Bermuda and take a ride on Public bus, watch sone videos.
https://youtu.be/6w99t7nZkqg
do-nothing-ppm vs no-plan-pact.
whoever wins…cayman loses.
Public transport is not the issue. The issue is there’re to many people bring in used cars and selling them. To many brokers. The people buying these cars are the 3rd world labor peeps that view owning a car as a status symbol. At one car per work permit holder.
Restrict imports first and force these people to use what public transport we have and then focus on public transport overhaul.
The absence of Public Transportation is THE issue. Travel to Bermuda how it should be done.
I can only drive 1 car so that’s a dumb idea. I would forego a car if I didn’t need to drive if there was a reliable and safe public transportation option.
the public transport we have now is insufficient for the demand you suggest.
Cayman has NO Public Transportation System. Your comment demonstrates an ignorance.
Said the taxi driver…
Can’t drive more than one car at a time. Doesn’t matter how many vehicles there are. Having the option to get on a bus or a tram means you l can leave the car in the garage or not buy one. Ditto bike lanes. But don’t let that get I. The way of you’re wanting to blame “these people”.
With all due respect to the Hon Premier, we have a problem not because we have a lot of cars but because government after government (including yours) have not dealt with the issues relating to development planning, environmental issues, public transport, just to name a few, all of which contribute to the traffic problems we have today. No government had wanted to deal with these difficult issues and now it’s all coming to a head.
We need big changes and we need small changes.
A couple of quick wins:
– Encourage carpooling by having carpool only parking just outside the Govt Admin Building. Everyone else has to walk from far way.
– Adjust working hours of Govt (and large employers as well – Walkers, Maples). 7 am, 7:30, etc. This is especially helpful for Financial Services during the time of year when NYC is one hour ahead
– Have a Camana Bay shuttle and a Cricket Square shuttle each from West Bay and Bodden Town. With good wifi on it so people would rather sit on that than in their car in traffic.
– Buses for private schools. Or priority drop off lane for carpooling families
– Encourage public students to USE the buses they have. I was shocked at the stat that showed the drop in school bus ridership between 2010 and now.
Can we also limit importation of people??
They keep saying limit the number of cars but there are people in the cars. So I think this is just a symptom of our bigger problem which is uncontrolled population growth!!
Time to end the Global Citizen Program – we are no longer in the same position as we were during Covid where we needed people here so that service staff would have people to serve.
Time to end the PR by independent means. Or if not end, at least increase the minimum investment. This number hasn’t changed in YEARS. It was meant to be high net worth people investing $2.5M. But $2.5M doesn’t have the same buying power today and all this has done is drive up housing prices for “normal” people. Plus they don’t interact as part of the community except to complain about how things are done here from their condo at the Kimpton or the Ritz.
All of this growing population just snowballs – then we need more teachers, more doctors, more helpers, more cashiers, more hair stylists, more you name it! There is no end in sight to this rising population.
…”More hair stylists.” Yea that’s a horrible issue to avoid.
Obviously I just meant more people means we need even more people to be able to serve them all!
It’s catering to these rich people you love so much that is driving house prices up.
Cars do not drive themselves, it is the over population that we have that has caused such traffic. How about removing a few people?
I assume you will volunteer to be first in line?
I am a Caymanian by BIRTH & generationally. I na going nowhere, I don’t have anywhere else to go unlike majority of you people.
absolutly,presently looking for somewhere bcoz the uncontrolled population increase has turned what was a nice place to live into a sh#t place to live.all in the space of about 5-7 years.caymans gone an yes gov still sat on its hands an kicking the can down the road.
Extending the EWA will make no difference to the traffic problem elsewhere on island…
They need to fix Hurleys bottleneck first. Traffic mostly free after that going home unless there’s an accident between countryside and BT.
Long before COVID, Joey Hew had already registered failure to deliver the bike corridors that he had promised, which were part of NRA Plan, directing policy and filling budgets from 2015. With over 200 days of sunshine a year, it still makes sense to build sensible protected paths where cyclists can worry less about getting “hit and run”, maimed, “left for dead”, or killed. Good for environment, better for personal health, quality of life, cheaper to maintain, taking hundreds of unnecessary vehicles off the road – alleviating parking headaches and traffic…the only losers are the gas station owners currently thriving on weak and suggestible MP memory. The CIG must deliver and maintain this continuous infrastructure as a base top transportation priority. OAG might audit to find out where our last seven years of NRA budgetary funds for cycling infrastructure actually went and seek to recoup those funds.