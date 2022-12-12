Traffic troubles stir up political friction

Traffic jam on Grand Cayman (from social media)

(CNS): MPs on both sides of the House went to battle on Thursday over the best ways to tackle traffic jams and who was to blame for the delays in the East-West Arterial Road extension. A private member’s motion brought by Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart asked the government to consider rolling out some of the measures outlined in a traffic report conducted by the last administration. It failed, but not before it sparked friction as politicians on both sides accused each other of failing to get to grips with Cayman’s growing road congestion.

The PMM was based on a 2020 report, overseen by former Progressives MP Austin Harris, which included a long list of recommendations, such as limiting car imports and decentralising government offices. The opposition leader said the PPM-led Unity government had not implemented any of the measures because COVID had distracted the administration, and because the lockdown had reduced traffic, it was not a priority.

But now, he said, it could form the basis of action to address the reemerging, perhaps even worse, traffic problems. He said he wasn’t calling for the government to adopt all the recommendations but should consider some ideas, such as reversing lanes during rush hour and limiting the importation of vehicles, given that in 2019 residents imported on average over 460 vehicles per month, which is believed to be even more now.

McTaggart said that while the premier had suggested in his Strategic Policy Statement that PACT was going to limit car imports, the government had not moved to address that. He also accepted that the government had to roll out an improved public transport system, but he criticised PACT for being slow off the mark, seeing as the PPM had left a fully prepared and ready-to-go request for proposals.

Transport Minister Kenneth Bryan took issue with that criticism. He said the PPM had had eight years to deal with traffic and when the PACT Government took office, it was faced with the challenge of re-opening the country while the virus was still spreading. But the government had nevertheless asked the consultants that have now been contracted to speak with the opposition.

Bryan said the most important thing to do, before any restrictions are placed on cars and driving, is to address public transport. He also stressed the current government’s goal to decentralise its own offices, and that would be heavily dependent on the East-West Arterial.

Minister Jay Ebanks, who is responsible for roads and vehicle registration, rejected the motion, saying it was premature. He agreed with Bryan that having an “on-time service” that would give residents in the Eastern Districts a reliable alternative system to get into town should be prioritised before placing any restrictions on cars. But he also criticised the PPM for doing nothing to get the road extension moving except put up a sign.

Extending the EWA out to Frank Sound became the focus of the debate as both sides of the House pointed fingers across the aisle for not moving on the controversial road. As the members fell over each other to offer their support for the road and the encroachment into the Central Mangrove Wetlands, former premier Sir Alden McLaughlin (RED) offered his wholehearted support for the development of this critical habitat, as he taunted Premier Wayne Panton about what he said was his lack of support for the road.

McLaughlin, who has criticised the National Conservation Law and the restraint he claims it places on development, said the dredging and filling of the South Sound mangroves had been an essential part of the Cayman Islands’ economic development.

“More than 70% of Grand Cayman is or was mangrove swamp. Now, you tell me how we expect to continue to grow a country, to develop, without intruding on that,” he said. McLaughlin said the country could not continue to develop unless it developed in the Central Mangrove Wetlands. He said people did not care about the environmental impact assessment but wanted the road finished.

In response, Panton, who is the minister for sustainability, took aim at McLaughlin. He said he was fully supportive of the road and accused the former premier of misleading the public over his position, but said the extension had to be done properly. He also took McLaughlin to task over his claims that the EIA was something that had only been raised recently.

“I support the proper approach to dealing with the East-West Arterial extension,” he said, noting that the opposition members were trying their best to promote the idea that he does not support the road. But he stressed the importance of the EIA, as Cayman has historically made the mistake of always doing things without planning or assessing the impact of development.

“One of the problems we have had is that we continue to make decisions on an ad hoc basis without properly thinking through everything and our margin for error is shrinking,” he said, adding that the negative impact was growing because of the lack of necessary planning.

Panton pointed out that during the PPM-led administration between 2013 and 2017, when he served alongside McLaughlin, they knew an EIA would be needed when planning the road and McLaughlin had committed to this in 2014. But the planning ministry had written to him in 2016 to him when he was environment minister telling him they didn’t want to do one. He said there was an “abject failure” on the part of the previous administration relating to the EIA.

Panton said there were a number of issues that had to be confronted, including the number of cars being imported, which was staggering. If all the cars imported here in 2019 and 2020 were stacked end to end, they would stretch for 26 miles. “That’s why we have a problem,” he said.