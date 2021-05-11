Bryan plans to ‘transform’ public transport
(CNS): Kenneth Bryan, the new minister of tourism and transport, has committed to making the necessary legislative changes to transform public transport in the Cayman Islands. Following a visit last week to the Public Transport Unit office on Eastern Avenue, accompanied by Chief Officer Stran Bodden, who has retained his post in the ministry, Bryan held a meet and greet for staff members on Friday, where he said that his vision was to have a first world, first class Ministry of Transport, fully supported and resourced, that is effectively able to resolve Cayman’s transport and traffic issues.
The legacy issues relating to public transport are well known, and getting people out of their cars and into buses will not be easy without a full scale transformation. But in addition to the carrots of better quality, comfortable, safe buses that run more frequently and on time, the government is likely to need to use sticks against single car use to make any dramatic change. While a lack of parking and massive traffic jams are already pretty punishing for commuters, so far it has not been enough to drive people from the comfort of their own cars. Nevertheless, Bryan made a commitment to try.
“It is my goal to transform our approach to public transportation and I am committed to making the necessary amendments to regulations and legislation that will empower the Ministry of Transport to operate more effectively, with respect to traffic and public transportation in general,” Bryan said at the get together with civil servants and board members under his portfolio, held at Pedro St. James Castle.
Department of Tourism staff members based in the US, UK and Canada who are on Island to attend marketing meetings were also in attendance.
Bryan said he is a “young and energetic new minister” who wants to get a deeper understanding about the roles each member of the team plays so that he could be a better leader and a better tourism minister for the Caymanian people. He said he was also keen build a productive working relationship with his team, encourage open dialogue and the sharing of ideas.
Bryan said the priorities for tourism included putting plans in place to safely reopen the borders.
“We know that we can’t keep the country locked up forever, and therefore we have to start giving serious thought to stimulating the economy and getting people back to work,” Bryan said. “That’s why the Ministry of Tourism is doing all that we can to support the vaccination programme to get 80% of our population vaccinated. That is the most effective way to ensure our people are protected going forward.”
80% of the population vaccinated!!!!!!! Its official, we will never open back up.
I hope that doesn’t mean put more flashy rims and blackout tint on those mini buses🙄
Protected bike lanes. If it can be safely accomplished in some of the largest and busiest cities in the world, it could certainly be done here. Money and vision.
You want to transform transportation in Cayman Minister?
The first step: Fire the Chief Officer, the Director of the PTU and then remove and replace all current members of the Public Transport Board
The slate needs to be wiped clean from top to bottom, every single one of them has failed completely and totally in their jobs: a) they should have been proactive with their efforts not years late and reactive and b) they still have yet to come up with a viable solution for the issue, they have yet to even pitch what the possible alternatives are for the people to give their input on.
Any persons who have been there for any significant length of time also need to be replaced because they have failed to design and implement a system that really works for Cayman and they have failed to provide any solutions or come up with any significant plan to address the issues that are now everyday occurrences
If you keep these same persons in place nothing will fundamentally change over the next four years and you will likely face the electorate at the next election with the problem having progressed to a worse state than you found it in
You need to work with the Infrastructure Minister and fundamentally and significantly alter the way we travel in these islands regardless of the cost and with the people first, not private entities, businesses or pressure groups
Transportation in these islands is not just piss poor, unreliable and not cost effective, it is horrendous and the people responsible need to be shown the door, no ifs, ands, or buts
One solution to the traffic problem – don’t encourage people to come live here. Grand Cayman is too small to have so many people here.
This is the same minister of tourism who has only just received their first vaccine jab.
Do as I say not as I do.
As for transport. It’s easy. one needs a flyover at the ALT roundabout and another at Hurleys.
That will relieve 90% of the traffic.
Hopefully, they’ll finally approve the Uber-style service that the two young Caymanians have been trying to get permission to operate. If people had access to this it would cut down on drunk driving at night and cut down on other traffic in the day.
When I travel, I love using Uber because you know ahead of time the cost and it is VERY reliable even allowing you to see how close your driver is.
Bryan, you can start by educating all Public Bus drivers on the rules of the road!! And maybe mix up the nationality too.
Make them driverless. Much better, safer and reliable. Let Cayman lead the world. The technology already exists.
Will the Ministers forego their official cars and travel to the Admin building in a school bus?
i hope so he too travels on a bus but whose bus will he travel on hmmmm the rich get richer and the ….
simple simone can solve traffic problem and transport issues … get those that has businesses out of the …
Now we talking