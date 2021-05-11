Bryan plans to ‘transform’ public transport

Minister Kenneth Bryan with MonaLisa Meade, John Lawrus and Carla Reid

Minister Kenneth Bryan addresses staff

(CNS): Kenneth Bryan, the new minister of tourism and transport, has committed to making the necessary legislative changes to transform public transport in the Cayman Islands. Following a visit last week to the Public Transport Unit office on Eastern Avenue, accompanied by Chief Officer Stran Bodden, who has retained his post in the ministry, Bryan held a meet and greet for staff members on Friday, where he said that his vision was to have a first world, first class Ministry of Transport, fully supported and resourced, that is effectively able to resolve Cayman’s transport and traffic issues.

The legacy issues relating to public transport are well known, and getting people out of their cars and into buses will not be easy without a full scale transformation. But in addition to the carrots of better quality, comfortable, safe buses that run more frequently and on time, the government is likely to need to use sticks against single car use to make any dramatic change. While a lack of parking and massive traffic jams are already pretty punishing for commuters, so far it has not been enough to drive people from the comfort of their own cars. Nevertheless, Bryan made a commitment to try.

“It is my goal to transform our approach to public transportation and I am committed to making the necessary amendments to regulations and legislation that will empower the Ministry of Transport to operate more effectively, with respect to traffic and public transportation in general,” Bryan said at the get together with civil servants and board members under his portfolio, held at Pedro St. James Castle.

Department of Tourism staff members based in the US, UK and Canada who are on Island to attend marketing meetings were also in attendance.

Bryan said he is a “young and energetic new minister” who wants to get a deeper understanding about the roles each member of the team plays so that he could be a better leader and a better tourism minister for the Caymanian people. He said he was also keen build a productive working relationship with his team, encourage open dialogue and the sharing of ideas.

Bryan said the priorities for tourism included putting plans in place to safely reopen the borders.

“We know that we can’t keep the country locked up forever, and therefore we have to start giving serious thought to stimulating the economy and getting people back to work,” Bryan said. “That’s why the Ministry of Tourism is doing all that we can to support the vaccination programme to get 80% of our population vaccinated. That is the most effective way to ensure our people are protected going forward.”