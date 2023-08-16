Grocery store robbed at gunpoint
(CNS): Police are investigating an armed robbery at a grocery store in West Bay Monday night by a man armed with a gun and dressed in a black hoodie and dark jeans. The robber entered the shop on Reverend Blackman Road at around 10:30pm brandishing a firearm and demanding cash from the staff. He then fled the scene on foot, heading east with an undisclosed quantity of cash. The suspect was described as being of slim build, about 5’7″ tall, with a dark complexion.
CID and Task Force officers are asking anyone with any information to call 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com
ALL grocery stores on Rev. Blackman road are less than 200 yards from WB Police Station!! Running East takes one in the direction of the Station!
There are cameras facing every direction at the junction in that area.
Thing RCIPS will be able to solve it??
Running east which is towards West Bay Police station! These culprits sure have confidence of not being caught, just goes to show.