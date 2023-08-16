Grocery store robbed at gunpoint

(CNS): Police are investigating an armed robbery at a grocery store in West Bay Monday night by a man armed with a gun and dressed in a black hoodie and dark jeans. The robber entered the shop on Reverend Blackman Road at around 10:30pm brandishing a firearm and demanding cash from the staff. He then fled the scene on foot, heading east with an undisclosed quantity of cash. The suspect was described as being of slim build, about 5’7″ tall, with a dark complexion.

CID and Task Force officers are asking anyone with any information to call 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com