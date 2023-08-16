“More parking spaces is poor use of GT land”

Location of Whitman Seymour Road (Google Maps)

(CNS): A planning application by the developers of Cricket Square to create a new parking lot along Whitman Seymour Road in George Town is a poor use of land and would add to the growing heat problems in the capital, the Department of Environment has advised. Four years ago, planning ministry officials raised concerns about the estimated 14,000 parking spaces built in the centre of town over that are not being fully utilised.

Nevertheless, the application is likely to be approved when it is heard by the Central Planning Authority today (Wednesday). According to the agenda, the property is zoned General Commercial, and “there are no particular concerns with the application”. The Department of Planning has therefore recommended that the CPA grant planning permission for this additional 27-space lot.

However, in its submissions on behalf of the National Conservation Council, the DoE pointed out that pouring more concrete just for parking in downtown George Town is not only unsustainable and creates environmental hazards, it also flies in the face of the current government policy to revitalize the central area of the capital and create a more pedestrian-friendly zone.

The site is already man-modified and of limited ecological value, but the DoE said the conversion of large areas of land to paved parking is a poor use for that land, given the goal to “improve walkability and accessibility in central George Town”.

The department’s technical experts said, “Large paved areas can discourage walking and decrease the vibrancy and liveliness of streets-capes, as well as contribute to environmental issues such as greenhouse gas emissions. Large paved areas can contribute to the heat island effect, raising local temperatures and leading to increased energy consumption to meet cooling demand.”

The DoE also warned that the impermeability of typical paving materials increases stormwater drainage demand for the site and the surrounding area.

“We highly recommend that the applicant considers the incorporation of sustainable design features to help mitigate some of the environmental impacts associated with traditional single-level parking lots,” the DoE stated. “The Integration of renewable energy sources such as solar panels over the parking should be considered to help offset the additional cooling demand resulting from the additional paved area, as well as improve the utilisation of the land by adding other beneficial functions such as renewable electricity and shade.”

Speaking at a town hall meeting more than four years ago about the George Town revitalization project, Charles Brown, the senior policy officer in the planning ministry, said the planning law had created a situation where almost half of the capital’s land is dedicated to parking lots, but because they belong to private buildings, many of them go unused. The law still requires developers to include large numbers of parking spaces on or near the buildings they construct, and much of it is not accessible.

At the time, the ministry said it had plans to take another look at this requirement, which has created the unintended consequence of thousands of empty parking spaces, even though most drivers cannot find one. But to date, no changes have been made and all projects still require an unsustainable level of parking space.