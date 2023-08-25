Cops continue pursuit of burglars and thieves

(CNS): Police arrested two men this week in relation to attempted break-ins of cars and homes in both George Town and West Bay. One of the men was bailed while the second remains in custody as police continue their efforts to round up these opportunistic offenders. The RCIPS is also asking anyone who is the victim of a break-in or witnesses one to contact their local police station.

“We continue to conduct targeted proactive patrols in key areas in response to the recent increase in reports of thefts from vehicles in order to deter such activities and apprehend those responsible,” said Inspector Ian Yearwood. “Even though these arrests have been made, we are still encouraging the public to take the necessary precautions and remove any valuables from their vehicles where possible or otherwise secure them properly.”

The first of the two suspects was a 29-year-old man from George Town, who was arrested on 23 August on suspicion of going equipped to steal and drug offences. He has been bailed as investigations continue.

The second suspect is a 46-year-old man from West Bay, who was arrested yesterday on suspicion of criminal trespass and attempted theft after he was reportedly seen entering private property and attempting to open vehicle doors. He remains in custody.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted to caymancrimestoppers.com.