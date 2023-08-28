Douglas comes clean in latest criminal scam
(CNS): Judith Douglas (58) entered more than 30 guilty pleas in Grand Court Friday after the serial con artist admitted she had scammed almost three dozen people into giving her a deposit or rent advances for an apartment in Diaz Lane in George Town. Douglas took over $30,000 from people who believed they had secured accommodation but did not get access to the property or get their money back.
Douglas began committing this latest fraud just months after she was released from prison following her conviction for an eye-watering CI$1.9 million status grant con on a single victim that lasted seven years. Originally sentenced to ten years in prison, Douglas had appealed the conviction as a result of the conduct of the judge during the trial. However, just before a new trial was set, Douglas pleaded guilty, and when sentenced for the second time, it was cut to just five years.
Following the long arraignment, Douglas, who sobbed throughout, admitted 30 counts of obtaining property by deception. The court then adjourned the case until 20 October ahead of a sentencing hearing. Her defence attorney, Jonathon Hughes from Samson Law, told the court that he was seeking a psychiatric expert to conduct a pre-sentencing report for his client, as he indicated that she is suffering from a form of addiction.
Douglas has a long history of conning people and going to significant lengths to cover up her constant acts of deception. In 2015, she was convicted of an immigration scam where she conned around nine people out of $23,000 by promising them she could secure them permanent residency. She began conning Nathanial Robb in November 2010 and continued to do so while she was in jail in relation to the previous scam.
While in jail on remand in relation to the Robb case, she is also accused of selling furniture that did not exist, a charge that the crown left on file after she had initially been jailed for ten years. Shortly after she was released from prison following her conviction in the Robb con, she once again began scamming unsuspecting victims.
She has been in custody on remand at HMP Fairbanks since she was charged in this latest case.
Guess she will get probation.
It she is unable to control her addiction to committing fraud even while she is in jail, she obviously needs to be treated in a facility for the mentally impaired. I believe that there is such a facility to be run by Dr Lockhart. If government is dragging their foot on funding this facility, they should reconsider several other things they should spend less money on. I could name several but I don’t want to get into a political discussion. The mentally ill need medical help NOT jail!! AND not complete freedom.
WE need for her to be taken out of circulation.
She has already done five years, which is a lot for a non-violent crime. I don’t see a point giving her another prison sentence as I think she has done more than enough time.
Give her probation, that way the public purse doesnt have to house and feed her in prison.
We all know we have done things we regret. She pleaded guilty, so just let her get on with her life and move on.
Just let her alone, so what that a few people loose their money. Better than having her on the taxpayers payroll. Got enough of them on it already!
I’d rather the government spend money on her in jail than more and more poor victims lose out.
If she is mentally ill, she should be placed in a facility that treats and holds mentally ill patients. I think that Dr, Lockhart has been advocating for such a facility here in Cayman. Jail does not help her. As shown by her urge to take the money from strangers even while she is in jail.
What is the future for this woman? Even if she goes to jail and is then released again, who is ever going to give her a job? She is clearly so deeply dishonest that she can’t ever be trusted with anything again, and doesn’t learn any lesson from jail.
She will be living off government handouts and free housing for the rest of her life.
That seems unfair on the rest of us who work hard and are honest.
Ok by me. Keep her locked up as long as necessary. Do it for the people.
The fact that this lady was even out of prison to be able to commit more offences is laughable. She is a serial thief and will 100 percent do it again when released. Throw a 10 year sentence her way rather that the 2 years and out in 10 months she will likely get.
Why is this woman allowed out? Her behaviour shows she is a consistent repeat offender.
sounds like maybe mental issuea going on there? but this cayman…everyone fa themselves…wonder when the mental health facility be open?