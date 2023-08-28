Douglas comes clean in latest criminal scam

Judith Douglas

(CNS): Judith Douglas (58) entered more than 30 guilty pleas in Grand Court Friday after the serial con artist admitted she had scammed almost three dozen people into giving her a deposit or rent advances for an apartment in Diaz Lane in George Town. Douglas took over $30,000 from people who believed they had secured accommodation but did not get access to the property or get their money back.

Douglas began committing this latest fraud just months after she was released from prison following her conviction for an eye-watering CI$1.9 million status grant con on a single victim that lasted seven years. Originally sentenced to ten years in prison, Douglas had appealed the conviction as a result of the conduct of the judge during the trial. However, just before a new trial was set, Douglas pleaded guilty, and when sentenced for the second time, it was cut to just five years.

Following the long arraignment, Douglas, who sobbed throughout, admitted 30 counts of obtaining property by deception. The court then adjourned the case until 20 October ahead of a sentencing hearing. Her defence attorney, Jonathon Hughes from Samson Law, told the court that he was seeking a psychiatric expert to conduct a pre-sentencing report for his client, as he indicated that she is suffering from a form of addiction.

Douglas has a long history of conning people and going to significant lengths to cover up her constant acts of deception. In 2015, she was convicted of an immigration scam where she conned around nine people out of $23,000 by promising them she could secure them permanent residency. She began conning Nathanial Robb in November 2010 and continued to do so while she was in jail in relation to the previous scam.

While in jail on remand in relation to the Robb case, she is also accused of selling furniture that did not exist, a charge that the crown left on file after she had initially been jailed for ten years. Shortly after she was released from prison following her conviction in the Robb con, she once again began scamming unsuspecting victims.

She has been in custody on remand at HMP Fairbanks since she was charged in this latest case.