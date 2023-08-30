Bullying has long plagued schools, says minister

(CNS): As students return to school after the summer break, the Education Ministry has launched a National Anti-bullying Campaign to ensure that they learn in a welcoming and safe environment without the fear of being bullied. Officials said the goal is to raise awareness about recent changes to the Education Act, including the introduction of anti-bullying regulations, and how these legislative changes will impact them.

The new policy replaces the 2020 National Anti-bullying Policy, enhancing the role and responsibilities of school leaders and stressing the need for measures to tackle cyber-bullying in schools as well as disciplinary action for making false reports of bullying.

“The issue of bullying has long plagued our schools,” said Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly in a press release about the campaign.

“We hope that through the passage of the Anti-Bullying legislation and the launch of this campaign we can highlight the measures, including the response mechanisms that schools have implemented to enhance the safety of the learning environment and also ensure that children who are victims of bullying and those who have witnessed bullying in school will feel comfortable enough to report these incidences,” she added.

The first phase of the campaign, which started last week, will culminate on 14 October and will feature video, audio and social media messaging targeting children, parents and educators.

See the Anti-Bullying (Schools) Regulations, 2022 and the Cayman Islands Anti-Bullying (Schools) Policy, 2023 in the CNS Library.



