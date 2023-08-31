WTE due to open in 2027 a decade after bid

Deputy CO Troy Jacob

(CNS): The waste-to-energy facility is due to open in 2027, almost a decade after the Dart-led consortium was selected as the preferred bidder in October 2017. In the face of public frustration about how long the talks between the Cayman Islands Government and Dart have taken over the ReGen project, Deputy Chief Officer (Policy) Troy Jacob, from the sustainability Ministry of Sustainability and Climate Resiliency, said at a public meeting on Monday that the lengthy negotiations reflect the complexity of the project and the need to ensure it is a sustainable investment.

The talks are expected to reach financial close sometime in September. The details of the contract and the costs will be shared with the public at that point, Jacob said at the first of a series of public meetings this week, held at the Harquail Theatre, about the Draft Environmental Statement for the project. This was compiled by independent consultants GHD and is now open for public consultation.

Jacob explained that until the WTE becomes operational, the Department of Environmental Health will continue to manage the existing landfill operations and he was confident they would cope with the garbage until then. But he said there was no doubt that the country needed a better waste-management solution to reduce the amount of garbage going into the landfill.

The current project has a target of reducing the amount of rubbish that is dumped by 95%. Jacob also said that in addition to burning most of our waste to create energy, the government would be promoting the concept of reducing what we consume, reusing what we have and recycling what we can. Drafting instructions had been issued for the legislation to ban some single-use plastic products, he noted.

However, the meeting focused on the Environmental Impact Statement based on the terms of reference for the assessment, which were established in October 2021. Overall, the consultants found that, given the significant problems with the unlined landfill and the outdated management of waste at the George Town dump, the new WTE facility and other buildings that will form part of this project will be an improvement.

The document concludes that there will be a net benefit to the environment from the project and a reduction of greenhouse gasses, especially methane. The facility will generate 8.5 megawatts of electricity, which will also reduce the amount of fossil fuels currently being burned by CUC and form part of the policy goal to reach 100% renewable energy generation in Cayman by 2050.

The draft statement found few negative impacts from the proposed project. But while the findings support the project, the document does not make the decision; it merely informs the decision, which will be made by Cabinet.

Throughout the evening, members of the panel explained that the remediation of the landfill, which is currently underway, is the best way of reducing the leeching into the North Sound from the current unlined dump because it will reduce the amount of groundwater running through it. The regeneration work will also gradually reduce the amount of toxic runoff, but the experts said that, even after the old dump is fully capped, the leeching will require continuous monitoring.

An arsenic pit that has been on the site for many years also poses a challenge. The consultants have recommended that it remain in situ with some remediation and capping, allowing the new lined landfill to be placed on top of that legacy problem.

According to the findings, there will be some removal of mangroves but little other negative impact on the natural environment. Although the WTE stacks and the building where the rubbish will be burned will be visible, there will be no heat plumes or black smoke emitting from the combustion of the rubbish. The garbage will not be delivered at night, so there should be little light pollution or any increase in traffic above the current levels, the consultants found.