Cocaine seized from fishing boat

(CNS): Customs and Border Control recovered four packages containing 2.7 kilos of cocaine from a commercial fishing vessel on 20 August. The vessel was stopped by the Cayman Islands Coast Guard (CICG) in local waters and escorted to the George Town Port, where CBC inspected the boat.

In addition to the cocaine, an undisclosed quantity of cash was seized from the boat. Five foreign men, whose nationality has not yet been revealed, were arrested in connection with the undeclared money and the importation of a controlled drug.

It is not clear if the men have been charged, and officials have not said which country the fishing boat was registered to or where it was coming from.