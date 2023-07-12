‘Mango row’ shooting lands man 21 years in jail

Lusito Eusebio Hernandez

(CNS): Luisto Eusebio Hernandez (28) has been handed a 21-year jail term for the attempted murder of his girlfriend’s father and a second concurrent term of 12 years for the possession of an unlicensed firearm. Hernandez shot his de facto father-in-law shortly after a row between the men over how to feed a mango to a child.

Hernandez, who is from East End, was found guilty by a jury last month of trying to kill his child’s grandfather at a family gathering in Windsor Park in April 2021. The mango argument had turned violent when Hernandez threatened to shoot his father-in-law, who in response threw a bottle, which smashed.

Believing the child had been cut by a shard of glass, Hernandez had left the scene but returned less than ten minutes later with a gun and shot the victim twice, hitting him in the stomach. The man was very badly injured but survived the ordeal, though with ongoing long-term complications from his injuries, including a bullet that is still lodged in his pelvic bone.

As he handed down the sentence, Justice Roger Chapple said the degree of provocation in this case was not enough to reduce the prison sentence. Hernandez had had “amply time” to calm down, having left the scene and then returned with a gun and “murderous intent”, showing a degree of premeditation and planning rather than a spontaneous response to the dispute, he said.

The judge said he was concerned, in this “serious and troubling case”, with the speed with which Hernandez had laid his hands on a loaded firearm, which was “a reflection of his lifestyle”.

The judge noted a number of aggravating factors, including several previous convictions for violence. He also noted that after the shooting, Hernandez had been on the run for several months before he was arrested, charged and remanded in custody.

Justice Chapple found few mitigating factors other than Hernandez’s relatively young age at the time and the provocation of his father-in-law throwing the bottle. But there was no confirmation during the trial over whether or not the child had been injured when the bottle was thrown. Although the child had been taken to hospital and neither the mother nor Hernandez had cooperated with the investigation and had refused to release any medical records.

Given the circumstances of the case and following the current guidelines, the judge began the sentence at 20 years. After all factors were considered and adjustments made up and down, he settled on the 21-year term with an order for time served to be counted.