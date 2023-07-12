RCIPS officers face increasing violence

RCIPS officers patrol Seven Mile Beach

(CNS): Over the last two weeks, the police have recorded an increase in the number of assaults they have sustained in the course of their work. The RCIPS said officers had been assaulted by members of the public while responding to various calls for service, from the beach to private homes.

“Assaults on police officers are offences that are taken very seriously and will not be tolerated by the RCIPS,” said Chief Superintendent Brad Ebanks. “Any violence against officers executing their lawful duties will be prosecuted, and if convicted, persons face a fine of up to $5,000 or imprisonment for two years, or both.”

Since the start of this month, several officers have encountered violence in a number of separate instances. On 1 July, on the West Bay Road near the Public Beach, officers intervened to stop people from damaging property. As one male officer went to assist his female colleague, he was attacked by another man who was not directly involved in the incident. That man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting police and has since been bailed pending further investigation and a ruling from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

In two other incidents, one on 5 July in North Side and the other on 9 July in East End, officers called to domestic incidents were assaulted by the people involved.

“Thankfully, in all these recent incidents there were no serious injuries, either for our officers or the involved members of the public,” said Superintendent Roje Williams. “We are encouraging the public to cooperate with our officers as we are here to help find solutions to issues, to keep you safe. We therefore urge the public to act with restraint and assist us in making the Cayman Islands safer.”