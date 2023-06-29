NRA: Widening of LPH will ease congestion

(CNS): The National Roads Authority has confirmed that work will start on widening a critical part of the Linford Pierson Highway at the beginning of next month. The work will see the main road into George Town from the Eastern Districts expanded to three lanes from Alamo Roundabout by the Downtown Reach Apartments to Agnes Roundabout.

Having a third westbound lane will provide additional capacity for traffic heading towards George Town and provide much-needed relief from the morning congestion during the peak commuter hour.

Work will commence in early July and will be completed by the end of August, officials stated in a press release. Drivers are asked to proceed with caution when approaching the work zone and pay attention to work crews and road signs.

National Roads Authority thanked motorists for their cooperation during the work ahead of the expected improved traffic flow.

Questions or concerns can be sent to the NRA by email nra@nra.ky or drivers can call 516-1251.