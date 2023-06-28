CAL takes off for Panama, with Vegas in the works

Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan at the relaunch of Cayman Airways Panama route

(CNS): Cayman Airways Ltd celebrated the relaunch of a direct flight to Panama on Monday, and the twice-weekly route is expected to bring in new travellers from Latin America as well as offer Cayman residents a new weekend getaway destination. But all eyes are now on the next route in the national flag carrier’s growing destination list. CAL officials have previously said that they intend to introduce at least two new routes, and speculation is mounting that the first one will be Las Vegas.

However, despite growing excitement on local social media posts about a possible Vegas flight, officials from both the airline and the Department of Tourism are keeping a tight lid on the next destination announcement.

Meanwhile, as the first CAL flight for eight years departed from Owen Roberts International Airport late Monday morning bound for Panama City, Cayman Airways CEO Fabian Whorms said the route was the perfect mix of options for leisure and business travel for Caymanians as well as Latin American visitors.

Celebrations took place at ORIA and at Tocumen International Airport, where the delegation, led by Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan, held meetings with tourism stakeholders in Panama to promote the route.

“This new, direct service will provide greater access to our beautiful islands for tourists from the Latin American market and will open up new opportunities for trade and investment,” he said. “It will also enhance our economic ties with Panama and further solidify our reputation as a leading destination for business and leisure travel in the Caribbean.”