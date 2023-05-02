East-West Arterial extension straw poll

(CNS): Following the vote in parliament last week calling on the government to consider building the controversial East-West Arterial without an environmental impact assessment for the stretch between Hurst Road and Lookout Gardens, CNS is asking readers if they support that move or not. We’d also like to know if people believe the completion of it would address the traffic congestion. The Department of Environment began stressing the importance of the assessment in 2005, not just because of the threat to the Central Mangrove Wetlands but drainage issues as well.

Since then, the planning ministry has challenged the requirement several times, stalling the start of the EIA, which finally got underway this year. Let us know what you think in the online straw polls below.

577 East-West Arterial: Question 1 Do you think any part of the EWA extension should be built without an environmental impact assessment? Yes 138 No 439

542 East-West Arterial: Question 2 Will the EWA extension reduce the commute time from the Eastern Districts? Yes, significantly 98 Somewhat 94 Very little or not at all 248 No one really knows 102

522 East-West Arterial: Question 3 Who do you most trust to give you accurate information about the EWA extension? Department of Environment 291 National Roads Authority 46 Politicians 2 None of the above 183