East-West Arterial extension straw poll
(CNS): Following the vote in parliament last week calling on the government to consider building the controversial East-West Arterial without an environmental impact assessment for the stretch between Hurst Road and Lookout Gardens, CNS is asking readers if they support that move or not. We’d also like to know if people believe the completion of it would address the traffic congestion. The Department of Environment began stressing the importance of the assessment in 2005, not just because of the threat to the Central Mangrove Wetlands but drainage issues as well.
Since then, the planning ministry has challenged the requirement several times, stalling the start of the EIA, which finally got underway this year. Let us know what you think in the online straw polls below.
Sell goab and build new goab east of frank sound.
or
bring in car-pool lanes and congestion charge for single occupancy vehicles that come through hurleys roundabout morning or evening peak times.
I was a recent visitor to your beautiful island. I also participated in the April 22nd clean up. Plastic, stryrofoam, micro plastics and other items in the mangroves need attention.
There is also a huge dump that needs more of your attention than the road. How much land is taken up by the mountain of trash. How much money are you not making because you can’t do anything with that area.
Just my thoughts.
The reality is that this road won’t do much to alleviate traffic at the moment, but unless there is a moratorium on immigration there will be more and more people and there will be no where for them to leave other than in the east.
We need, in order of importance, a viable public transport system, a solution to the Hurleys bottleneck and more roads.
More roads aren’t popular, we all get it. But you can’t have your cake and eat it too. Either no more people or fewer mangroves. You can’t have both.
I don’t understand why there is a debate on this. We either have laws or we don’t. The EIA is required under law and so it must be done. Any government who fails to obey the law in such a willful fashion is not fit to be in power and must be removed.
Why don’t we add this to Kenneth Bryan’s referendum?
Do you know how excited people get about parking spots on this island?
Wouldn’t it be easy for Camana Bay (for example) to designate some of the premium parking spots as Carpool only? Same thing goes for Govt Bldg, Walkers, Cricket Square. All of the large employers.
That may be one way to get people to actually car pool to work and get cars off the road.
Please bring on school buses for the private schools. And get students at public schools actually using the school buses that are already there for them.
I would love to see some real data. Where is every vehicle passing Hurleys headed? We would then have a tally of say – Camana Bay, Govt Admin Bldg, Cricket Square, schools, etc. Then we could use those numbers to put some solutions in place. Express shuttle to Camana Bay from a park and ride lot in Bodden Town for example.
True road will do nothing to alleviate traffic but it’s worth building just to put the NCC and DOE in their place.
I hope you are one of the homes that floods if they do build it. NCC and DOE are only trying to do what’s best and that includes ensuring that flooding doesn’t happen in residential areas.
Funny how they want to unalive cats but fail to understand that the biggest threat to the native species around here are us HUMANS.
I’m so sick of this rhetoric. Development needs to be designed, thought through and properly planned. The issue with the feral cats is separate and also a valid point that needs to be addressed. It is not a choice of one or the other, both are causing detrimental harm to our biodiversity and environment.
Build the road every foot of road helps!
In that case, lay down and let them build it on top of you. Every foot helps after all.
CNS you might add a third option to question 4:
Pandering for votes.
I thought this would be one!
Ha!