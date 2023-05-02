Activists call on CIG not to stop road EIA
(CNS): A consortium of local environmental activists issued a statement Monday urging the Cayman Islands Government to follow the lawful and scientific process before starting work on the East-West Arterial extension. The six non-profit organisations raised numerous concerns about proposals by PACT to stop the environmental impact assessment (EIA) for part of the road.
They said the new road must “undergo robust scrutiny” before it is built, especially given Cayman’s slow pace of adaption to climate change.
The controversial six-lane highway from Newlands to Frank Sound was the subject of a private member’s motion on Thursday that was adopted by the government after a debate in which many MPs said they wanted construction to begin immediately. The CIG has now agreed to consider waiving the EIA for the stretch of road between Hirst Road and Lookout Gardens.
Amplify Cayman, the Cayman Islands Mangrove Rangers, Cruise Port Referendum Cayman, Protecting Paradise, Plastic Free Cayman and Sustainable Cayman have joined forces to press government not to stop the EIA. The group pointed to the significant risks this entire stretch of road poses to the Central Mangrove Wetlands and the increased threat of flooding to existing homes along the route.
“This decision undermines the commitments of this government to rely on scientific integrity and public participation in the evaluation and development of major infrastructure projects,” the activists said, as they called for the government to stick to the robust process. “Our Island’s recent experience with the proposed cruise berthing facility highlighted locally the important information an EIA provides a community to help with informed and inclusive decision making.”
The activists said they are all keen to find solutions to the traffic chaos, but they said that if the EWA is started without a proper understanding of the hydrological dynamics of the area, a critical opportunity will be missed to design and construct a road that minimises threats to the wetlands and avoids the potential to cause flooding to communities along the corridor.
The activists also pointed out that the development of this phase of the highway will open up land for more development, increasing traffic even more.
“Without identifying proper mitigation options, there is a real concern that the general flow of water will carry contaminants, runoff, construction debris, oil, gas and other emissions… into the wetlands and the surrounding community as well as the North
Sound,” they said.
“Flash-flood events, as recently seen in Ft Lauderdale, pose a threat to life and property without proper modelling assessments. Presently, the southern wetland basin acts as a natural solution for stormwater drainage and filters the water that replenishes our nationally important water lens in Savannah.”
The local non-profits said that in the absence of a climate policy, Cayman’s adaptation to climate change is so far ineffective.
“The lack of formal adoption of policies is resulting in dangerously slow progress for climate change adaptation. Changes in the planning regulations provide opportunities for improving resilience to climate change, but these have yet to be realised, and we submit that building a six-lane highway through sensitive land areas contributes to the climate change problems we are trying to mitigate, especially when we have not fully assessed who is most at risk and how to prepare,” the activists warned.
Urging the government to continue with a full EIA in accordance with the legal directive issued under section 43 of the National Conservation Law, the non-profits said that without it, informed decisions could not be made.
This would fly in the face of Premier Wayne Panton’s commitment to do things properly and ensure that the road is constructed in full knowledge of all the consequences, including the socioeconomic and environmental impacts.
Shirley Roulstone, a founding member of Cruise Port Referendum Cayman who was instrumental in preventing the CIG from pressing ahead with the cruise berthing facility, said that she was sad and angry about the lack of any plan to fix all that is badly broken here.
“Sadly, it seems like many who are in charge and have the brains and will to make the changes are also in a bucket of crabs with others who are using all they have to gain more for themselves instead of working together to make a better Cayman for all of us [and] leaving generational Caymanians completely out. I did not vote for this,” Roulstone said.
See the full statement from the activists in the CNS Library.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: development, Land Habitat, Local News, Science & Nature
Why didn’t these groups come together to oppose the DART airport connector road??? Hypocrites!
If CIG gives the go ahead for construction of the EWA I would suggest that the environmental coalition go to court and get a stay and let the courts decide if a EIA is really necessary before construction is allowed. This fire, ready, aim approach by a bunch of no nothing construction and environmental experts is truly amazing. 🤡🤡🤡
Referendum Please!
Please allow me to present…
..the rest of the story:
The article above must be read with this one that describes how PACT voted unanimously to start the project without doing the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) :
https://caymannewsservice.com/2023/04/pact-supports-bid-to-start-ewa-without-eia/
In that articles, it tells of how the Panton-PACTless Clown Car wants to play the “Not for me, but for thee” game and start a very major project without conducting the EIA. If a project of this magnitude was put forth by any private developer, the government would have them jumping through fiery hoops before getting permission to commence, including an EIA.
It also tells how Panton has lost the helm of the Clown Car that the cobbled together with BS and chewing gum so he could assume power as Premiere. It tells of his current impotence to control his circus as the Panton’s Big Top Circus is currently all clowns, no ringmaster.
Panton is no longer Premiere, he is a puppet. A puppet to his cabinet and a puppet to his own lust for the illusion of power that comes with the title “Premiere”. I say illusion because, clearly, Panton no longer steers his Clown Car. Panton is a limp and powerless puppet.
Here is the damning portion of that news story: “Although the premier accepted the motion, it was evident he was not in support of its basic premise.” Panton is so impotent that he voted for a measure that he did not even agree with! THAT is the epitome of worthlessness, coming from a man who duped people into voting for him by claiming–among other lies–to be a champion of the environment. Panton has now, beyond any reasonable doubt, proven himself to be nothing more that a power-hungry-but powerless, conniving and deceitful shill.
It is a waste of time. Remember these people are ‘the highest in the land’ according to a certain minister and none of his colleagues have even bothered to correct him publicly.
So stop importation of cars older than 7 years. Now the only person this hurts is the poor man and the young person just leaving school. For the money spent on the road extension to the east, people we will be paying for this through increased taxes and at the same time, destroying our environment. When you Mr. Panton and your muppets destroy our water lenses and stingray city, you will go down in history as the most destructive politician to our environment whilst being the leader of sustainability. I gasp at the irony of this.
It seems no one locally can stop this disaster in making therefore I am begging King Charles to intervene this is for the next generations. Our island is no good if we cannot live in a clean safe environment!
The question you need to ask of these politicians is WHY- negatives outweigh the positives 👀
Isn’t the wetland area where the road construction site is located an area that would be submerged if sea level rises 1m? Considering the impact of flooding due to storm surges and heavy rain, wouldn’t at least 2 meters of fill be necessary?
To begin with, even a 1 meter rise in sea level would make most of Grand Cayman susceptible to storm surge, tsunami, and flooding from heavy rainfall, making the island unsuitable for human habitation. Even if people were able to continue to live on the island, they would not be able to obtain homeowners insurance, would have difficulty even obtaining mortgages, and would incur enormous costs to restore flood damage and maintain facilities.
Realistically, it would probably be necessary to move the capital to the higher elevation of Cayman Brac during the 22nd century and implement the migration of Grand Cayman Islanders. As for foreign immigration, it is necessary to first regulate immigration to Grand Cayman, and then to guide immigration to Cayman Brac through policy. Therefore, it is necessary to gradually shift development funds from Grand Cayman to Cayman Brac. It is inefficient to invest huge sums of money in facilities that will be unusable in a few decades.
The road will be elevated on pilings (think low level bridges) where needed. See the NRA plans for details.
Common sense to the rescue.
When will these muppets ever get the message? You can build all the roads you want to ‘ease congestion’ but until you fix the bottleneck at Hurleys, it won’t make a blind bit of difference. But it’s not about roads, it’s about opening land for their benefactors and friends and families.
Funny how the government conveniently wanted the people to trust the science of the covid vaccine, but in another breath ignores science when it comes to our environment.
PACT MPs are all conflicted. They want the road as they will benefit from the development that will happen. This should be looked into.
its Hirst Road if you please
CNS: Sorry! Typo.
The motion passed in the house was nothing but a power move to show Wayne who is really in charge! It was politics at its worst and was designed to undermine the Premiers sustainability platform. Sadly he failed the test, he should have stuck to his position and not wilted like a plucked hibiscus when his Premiership was threatened by Kenneth Bryan. Wayne is weak and is in it for the prestige and power. He will sell us out time after time for self preservation. From #sheissupported to the Highway to hell! Wayne is an utter failure, a weakling and a sellout. I hope the voters in Newlands are paying attention. Like him or not Mr Suckoo took a position and made it clear where he stood and never backed down! It may have lost him his seat but at least I can respect him for his steadfast approach. We need representation that isn’t there for self preservation and is there to make a difference. Sadly Wayne cannot give us that!
Wayne has proven to be the biggest disappointment of them all. Grasping on to power by any means necessary, this last week in the House showed us who is really in charge.
She has clearly not been supported, power by any means necessary and holding on to it at all costs, sustainability agenda means nothing in practice and this country is falling apart. Meanwhile, Marl Road continues to be the bullying mouthpiece that sends henchmen to strongarm decisions – like who makes up the government (see protests outside Isaac Rankine’s home and Sabrina’s public meeting; “coverage” following Chris’ resignation/firing).
Wayne, I hope you are proud of yourself. What a tangled web you weave.
What an over-hyped and predictable overreaction. It is just a road, not opening up a shipping channel through the middle of the island.
At some point a decision has to be made, and not another study to determine if we need a study about a study.
Sad when the environment has no voice. Why not a referendum? Why to request businesses to allow work from home? Give incentives to the businesses that do so. Where is the sustainability leader?
Oh boy, we sure do have a lot of roads scholars around here.
Oh goody yes please deliver us from the roads authority
For thine is the kingdom, the power and the glory.
In any other country, people protest when government makes a decision they do not support. When are we going to start protesting? When our three islands are gone?
Your protest can start whenever you want to. Get a sign and get it started. If you don’t want to start it then stop winging.
PACT has shown their true colors now. Make everyone believe you are so called “independents’ all the while meeting in back alleys as a group that would come together after the election. The power hungry Sustainability Minister who knew you would stoop so low for power. You had many fooled until now when we can see PACT for what they really are. Dear Shirley – you were campaigning for so called independents – be careful what you wish for – fool me once – but not twice!
The Premier has always behaved and spoken true to his character but these wolves in sheep’s clothing are ready to pounce at every turn as was clear with this debate. So agreed, these dangerous newbies and washed up opposition need to be shown the door at the next election and the people have the power.
Agree on everything but premier’s character. He is the worst for continuously subjecting us to this sham of a government in his quest to retain premiership. If he truly cared about the people, he would be honest that this PACT has not worked at all.