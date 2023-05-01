Traffic police seek witnesses to fatal weekend crash

(CNS): Officers from the RCIPS Traffic and Roads Policing Unit are asking for witnesses to the fatal collision on Shamrock Road during the early hours of Sunday morning. Channah Connor (22), the niece of Deputy Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, was alone in the car when she was killed in the single-vehicle crash. Police believe she lost control of the car, which was headed west, and hit a wall.

Investigators are seeking information surrounding the circumstances of this incident, and witnesses are asked to call the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit at 649-6254 or the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the website.