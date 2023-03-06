Armed robbers strike at woman’s GT home

(CNS): Two armed masked men robbed a woman at gunpoint in her own yard on Friday evening and fired a shot at the scene, proving that one of the firearms was loaded and working. The home invasion took place around 8.30pm on 3 March on Brushy Avenue in George Town. The woman was socialising with friends outside her house when two men, both said to be carrying guns, entered the residence.

One of the men approached the woman and grabbed her bags, which contained money and other personal items, and then fired a shot through the tent canopy under which she and her friends were sitting. Both men left the yard on foot.

One of the men was of stout build and around 5’9″, with a dark complexion, and wearing a blue hoodie jacket, dark jean shorts, slippers and a dark face mask. The second man was of slim build, about 5’7″, also with a dark complexion, wearing a black hoodie, dark jean shorts, slippers and a white face mask.

No one was injured during the incident, which comes one month after the last armed robbery confirmed by the police. That happened at a known gambling spot in the same area of George Town just a street away on Kennedy Drive. The robber was armed with a machete in that case and the suspect was described as having a light complexion. No arrests have been made.

Detectives investigating this latest stick-up are asking anyone with information to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website.