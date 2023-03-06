Man exposes himself to women and police

(CNS): A 30-year-old man from West Bay has been charged with criminal trespass, three counts of intentional harassment, alarm or distress and damaging an electronic monitoring device after exposing himself at a condo complex on West Bay Road and inside a police patrol car last weekend. Two women had called the police after a man was seen on the premises exposing himself. He then entered one of the units and made his way to an empty bedroom. When the police arrived, they found him undressed.

He was arrested and taken into custody but continued to expose himself while being transported to the Cayman Islands Detention Centre in the police vehicle. The man was already on bail at the time of the offence. He has been remanded in custody in relation to that ongoing case and will appear in court in relation to this latest matter on Tuesday.