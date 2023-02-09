NRA says it is tackling Grand Harbour congestion

NRA meeting Tuesday night

The panel at the NRA meeting

Teddy Ebanks gives input at the NRA meeting

NRA Director Edward Howard

(CNS): The impact of bringing commuters from North Side and East End to George Town more quickly, if the East-West Arterial extension to Frank Sound goes ahead, will not necessarily be part of the terms of reference for the environmental impact assessment. But National Roads Authority Director Edward Howard said the NRA is tackling the congestion at Grand Harbour and scientists conducting the EIA will be given the traffic data the NRA is collecting about this bottleneck.

Among the myriad concerns that members of the public, even those set to benefit the most, have about this proposed road is the possibility that it would make the traffic jams on the edge of George Town even worse because it would simply bring more cars more quickly to Grand Harbour, resulting in even greater tailbacks. Any improvement in travelling times for commuters that the road would provide would be negated once they get to the Hurleys Roundabout.

“We do have solutions for Grand Harbour,” Howard said at a well-attended public meeting in North Side on Tuesday. A corridor study has been completed and the results for that will be available to the public in the next couple of weeks, Howard said. This information will be handed to the engineering experts, Whitman, Requardt, & Associates (WRA), who are undertaking the EIA.

Scott Thompson-Graves, senior VP at WRA, said they would make sure they account for the potential impacts even though it appears it will not be included in the actual terms of reference for the EIA. “We are making sure that we don’t have negative traffic impacts due to the construction of the East-West Arterial downstream,” he said. “We wouldn’t want to inadvertently create a new bottleneck by opening this roadway up, so that is part of the evaluation.”

The engineers also confirmed that they will consider the calculations relating to the percentage of commuter traffic that goes beyond Woodland Drive at the end of the second section of the proposed extension. Those numbers are believed to be considerably smaller when compared to the number of drivers commuting between the capital and Lower Valley, Savannah, Newlands, Spotts and Prospect.

The last stretch of the road beyond Woodland Drive presents the biggest threat to the environment and would require the most engineering to mitigate potential flooding and the risks to the freshwater lenses.

While there was no clear consensus at the meeting for or against the extension into Frank Sound, it was very clear that there were concerns from residents in the districts furthest from the capital that the threat to the Central Mangrove Wetlands may not be worth the cut in commuting time. Many believe that could also be achieved by a number of other alternatives, such as reducing the number of cars on the road, improving public transport and addressing other road projects.

The NRA is currently working on a number of roads that it claims will address commute times and traffic congestion. Work around the Kings Roundabout and the Linford Person Highway already underway is expected to tackle the Grand Harbour congestion, which is likely to get even worse, given the amount of development underway in that area.

Howard told CNS that work on widening the existing first section of the East-West Arterial from Lantern Point to Hirst Road is expected to begin shortly. This will see a second lane added in each direction that might be reserved during commuter hours for buses, two-wheeled vehicles and other specific share vehicles, he said.

Members of the public at the meeting in North Side raised many concerns about the extension but Ezzard Miller and Arden McLean, former MPs for North Side and East End respectively, declared their emphatic support for the project and dismissed most of the environmental concerns.

McLean said the people of East End did not care about climate change because they wanted to feed their families now. However, that sentiment was dismissed by a number of attendees at the meeting who told CNS they care very much about climate change, the environment and the negative impacts the road might have.

Minister Jay Ebanks, the MP for North Side, and Dwayne Seymour, the MP for Bodden Town East, were both at the meeting, though there was no sign of Isaac Rankin, the current MP for East End.

Seymour asked a number of questions which, despite being in the PACT Government, he seemed uninformed about. When the CNS reporter approached him about the questions he had raised about taking a phased approach to the project and why he seemed unaware of government policy, he became angry and told her never to ask him questions like that again.

The public, however, also had many questions, and while there was evident support for improving their commute, over-development and the uncontrolled population growth across Cayman were seen by many as the underlying causes of the issues that the government was trying to tackle with new roads. Several asked why other solutions were not being considered rather than putting the critically important central wetlands at risk.

“The obvious reason for the road is for more development,” said Teddy Ebanks, an active member of the North Side community and deputy chair of the Public Lands Commission.

This remains a major concern for many who oppose the road. An independent report commissioned by Sustainable Cayman concluded that this is likely the main reason for the government’s push for moving ahead with the new road, especially the most costly and controversial third section. While this section will have much less impact on congestion, it will open up land in the centre of the island so that developers will be able to slice through the wetlands to higher and drier ground.

Tuesday’s meeting is the first of just two public sessions during the current public consultation period on the terms of reference for the EIA, which closes in less than two weeks. However, the engineering team said that there would be more public meetings and updates as the work on the year-long environmental impact assessment gets underway. They also said there would be public meetings to announce their findings.

The team stressed that the purpose of these meetings was to ensure that the scope of the EIA was as comprehensive as possible and that they covered everything that could cause concern for the community. The question as to whether or not the road should go ahead was one that should be made based on the final results of the EIA.

“We need to tell you the information you need to make this decision,” said Joyce Barkley, a senior environmental scientist with WRA and the project manager on the EIA.

The second public meeting will take place on Thursday evening in Savannah on Thursday, 9 February, at the CI Baptist Church Hall, 163 Pedro Castle Road.