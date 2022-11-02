$2M EIA contract awarded to US engineers

Area of planned road extension

(CNS): A US engineering company, Whitman, Requardt & Associates LLP based in Maryland, has won the contract to conduct the environmental impact assessment for the controversial part of the East-West Arterial Extension from Woodland Drive in Bodden Town, through the critical Central Mangrove Wetlands, to Frank Sound in North Side.

The contract, which has been approved by the procurement office, is worth almost $2 million and requires WRA, over the next year and a half, to examine the threat to mangroves and the related wildlife, as well as the risk of flooding created by cutting through this natural area of drainage.

Almost five years ago the Department of Environment produced a screening report for the National Conservation Council which sets out the need for this EIA and the challenges the road presents because it would slice through the Central Mangrove Wetlands (CMW). This would destroy parts of this critical habitat, undermining the eco-services it provides and increasing the flood threat to low-lying residential areas.

“As the ecological heart of Grand Cayman, the CMW is critical to many important natural processes which are vital to the long-term well-being of the residents of the Cayman Islands,” the DoE experts who conducted the screening stated. “It is part of a large scale waterflow system, filtering and conditioning the surface water and shallow ground water which supports the mangrove communities and flows into North Sound.”

The area protects against storms and helps with flood mitigation, shoreline stabilisation and erosion control. It recharges the freshwater lens and sucks out retention sediments and pollutants, and exports organic matter to the North Sound. It helps stabilise local climate conditions, stores carbon and provides nursery grounds and habitat for a variety of marine and terrestrial biodiversity, including species under threat, the DoE warned.

This mangrove habitat has also been designated as an important bird area, supporting more than 80% of the local population of West Indian whistling duck, the endemic Cayman parrot and threatened mangrove species.

DoE Director Gina Ebanks-Petrie has also explained previously how important this habitat is to combat sea-level rise. “Our mangroves are laying down peat at the rate that sea level is rising and is estimated to be able to continue until sea level rise rate exceeds about 10cm per year,” she told UNESCO earlier this year.

Over recent months, more concerns emerged about the proposed road. Local activists are worried that extending the road through this area would open up even more opportunities for development, which would spread out from the highway further into the habitat and fragment what is, according to the National Trust for the Cayman Islands, the largest contiguous stretches of mangrove in the Caribbean.

While some of this habitat is protected and more has been nominated for protection, much of the land remains in private hands. There are areas that are partially dry and could be viable for development. And while people are concerned about traffic congestion in the commute from the Eastern Districts, some argue that this extension will do little to address the main cause of Cayman’s traffic woes.

One of the major problems is the bottleneck at Red Bay to Grand Harbour, the narrowest part of Grand Cayman, through which traffic between the Eastern District and George Town must pass.

The EIA process is expected to examine the damage the project will cause to the environment, the extent of flooding potential against the benefit of the road, and what, if any, mitigation measures could be deployed to protect the habitat and prevent flooding. The process begins with the establishment of the terms of reference. These will be decided by the contractors and the Environmental Assessment Board, which will be established by the NCC and chaired by the DoE director.

Once these terms of reference are established, they will be subject to public consultation, including open district meetings, to make sure that all of the issues are properly examined during the assessment. The EIA should include the justification for the road and weigh the impact of further development as a result of building the road, as well as the direct impact of the highway construction and its use once it is complete.