West Bay man charged with attempted murder

RCIPS van outside the courthouse

(CNS): A 24-year-old man from West Bay has been charged with the attempted murder of another man following a shooting at the Marquee Plaza last month. The West Bay man was arrested on Monday, 2 January, and appeared in court yesterday. He was remanded in custody until Friday when he will appear in the Grand Court. He is accused of shooting his victim in the body following an altercation on Sunday, 18 December, behind the Power Supply Bar.