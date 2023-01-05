CBC urges public to call 911 when migrants land
(CNS): Three Cuban migrants who arrived on Grand Cayman were assisted by a private citizen when they landed along the Queen’s Highway in East End around 5am Monday. The Cayman Islands Customs and Border Control Service (CBC) said they understand that the community is sympathetic towards the migrants and may want to assist if they find them, but urged people to instead call 911 to allow the authorised first responders to assist.
The latest addition of three Cuban men brings the number of migrants arriving in local waters since 23 December to 51 people. They are now under the supervision of the CBC and are being processed in accordance with established protocols.
Cayman Islands Coast Guard motto, “To Save Lives & Protect Our Boaders (sic)”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cayman_Islands_Coast_Guard
Who is Burnie Bush? Come on guys.
I mean it’s not their site, it’s Wikipedia. Why don’t you edit it and fix it?
CBC really should call out the Coast Guard for not having it’s (several) 100nm radars switched on 24/7, If for no other reason than they are being paid to do so by the public, to be competent and professional, and already have a sworn duty/obligation to secure our territorial marine perimeter as part of their remit. Of course the Coast Guard can’t be everywhere all at once, but there is no acceptable reason why they can’t be tracking every unscheduled intrusion into our nautical zone, and querying them in sequence, long before a dry foot lands on our soil. There’s just no excuse anymore to be surprised by illegal landings and smuggler intrusions. At some point this negligence has to be considered to be deliberate, and if so, on who’s instruction? Please report their names. Time’s up on this nonsense. We need to start firing people.