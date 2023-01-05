CBC urges public to call 911 when migrants land

Migrant boat that arrived 23 December 2022 (photo provided by the CBC)

(CNS): Three Cuban migrants who arrived on Grand Cayman were assisted by a private citizen when they landed along the Queen’s Highway in East End around 5am Monday. The Cayman Islands Customs and Border Control Service (CBC) said they understand that the community is sympathetic towards the migrants and may want to assist if they find them, but urged people to instead call 911 to allow the authorised first responders to assist.

The latest addition of three Cuban men brings the number of migrants arriving in local waters since 23 December to 51 people. They are now under the supervision of the CBC and are being processed in accordance with established protocols.