National ID bills heading to parliament

eGovernment Director Ian Tibbetts demonstrates the ID cards as Acting DCO Charles Brown looks on

(CNS): Legislation for the mandatory national identification register and the supporting but voluntary ID card system is set to be debated in parliament next month. The proposed legislation was gazetted Friday, opening a public consultation period of three weeks. Once passed, the law paves the way for government officials to begin compiling the register of legal residents based in the first instance on the information held by WORC.

The system will provide a secure means of verified identification for everyone who lives here for everything, from doing business with the government to meeting the Know Your Customer requirements at the bank.

Officials explained that WORC contains basic information on all current or former work permit holders, permanent residents, people with Caymanian status and the details of locals who have ever travelled using a passport. After that, children and Caymanians who have never travelled and other missing individuals will be added using the general registry.

While the register will be compiled with basic information from existing data held by the government, members of the public will need to apply for a card but will be able to choose how much information beyond the basic facts can be linked to the card and accessed. The basic information will be the cardholder’s name, date of birth, nationality, sex, immigration status and their unique ID code.

It will take about six months for the register to be created, so government officials expect that people will be able to begin applying for a card in the summer of 2023.

Speaking to the media last week about the new project and the goals, Ian Tibbetts, the director of eGovernment in the Ministry of Innovation, which is responsible for the digital identity initiative and implementing the underlying technology, said it would be a catalyst for creating a truly connected, modern and dynamic Cayman Islands.

Tibbetts explained that it would fill the identity gap, as some people have no ID at all while others have ID that doesn’t expire, such as a voter card, or doesn’t prove their status. He also said it would ensure that people with the same name are not mixed up.

As well as cutting red tape and bureaucracy, it is expected to simplify interactions with government and private sector entities as it removes the need for constantly giving the same information to different entities. Experts in the ministry believe it will save people days over their lifetime of filling out forms.

Charles Brown, the acting deputy chief officer in the ministry, explained that the system would be secure, as consent would be needed from a cardholder to share their information, which would then only be shared on a limited and need-to-know basis in order to satisfy the service in question.

“It will give people back control of their identity,” he said, noting that the cards would offer a secure signature that can be downloaded and used by the cardholder for any online secure transaction.

Acting Chief Officer Tamara Ebanks said this digital identity would provide the framework for future innovation growth in government, private sector employment and entrepreneurship. “It provides an individual with a means to prove their identity through a verifiable and secure electronic process,” she said in a press release.

Innovation Minister André Ebanks said the national digital ID and its underlying suite of systems and technologies would firmly launch the Cayman Islands into the 21st Century. “It is an enabling innovation that will truly modernise governance and transform how Cayman Islands residents transact with government and businesses,” he said.

For details and an explanation of the legislation relating to both the registration system and the card see the below document. See the bills on the ministry website where you can also submit comment during the 21 day consultation period here.