Ministry exposes names of 1000s of stipend recipients
(CNS): In what appears to be an administrative error by a member of the labour ministry’s ‘stipend team’, the email addresses of at least 3,000 people receiving the government’s tourism grant for displaced workers have been exposed. In many cases, this includes the full names of those receiving the public cash.
Although this is an easy mistake by the email sender, the consequences are likely to be very significant, given the controversy surrounding who is receiving the money. A reader contacted CNS earlier today to explain that they had been sent a notification from the government about the details of this month’s payments for those receiving the stipend and noticed right away the serious error made by the sender.
Rather than using the blind copy function to send out the information to all the recipients in a block-mail message, the civil servant posted all of the email addresses in the ‘send to’ area, allowing what that email indicated was 1,176 people to see each other’s details.
However, the government has since confirmed that over 3,000 names were exposed.
“The Ministry of Border Control and Labour acknowledges that a data breach occurred today between approximately 9:32am and 9:44am,” officials said in response to CNS inquiries. “A mass email sent to 3,329 individuals receiving the displaced tourism workers stipend to notify them of this month’s payment date inadvertently displayed the email addresses of all recipients.”
The breach was due to human error and the ministry has reported the matter to the Office of the Ombudsman, officials added. “An apology was sent to all email recipients advising them of the breach and notifying them that the ministry is making procedural changes to avoid such situations in the future,” the statement said.
While this type of data breach is not uncommon in government, under most circumstances the damage is limited. But in this case, the exposure of the email is only part of the problem for government.
The payments have been dogged with controversy, with allegations from the start that many of those receiving the money were not genuine displaced workers but people taking advantage of the circumstances, and this exposure will likely add fuel to that fire.
Given that all of the recipients had an expectation of privacy, the consequences for those on the list could be significant.
The message was sent to all the recipients around 9:30 Tuesday morning. According to the reader who received it and spoke with CNS, the sender had attempted to recall the message only to repeat the same mistake again. The message itself, which was sent from stipend@gov.ky, is just a regular notice explaining to the recipients that they will receive their payments on Friday 22 April.
While CNS is not publishing the list of names to avoid falling foul of the Data Protection Law, we are in possession of the full list. It is likely that the list has also been forwarded to others this morning, so the details of many of those receiving the government tourism stipend payment may be widely known across the country within the next few hours.
This is not the first data breach this month for government. The Department of Commerce and Investment (DCI) is investigating an incident that occurred on 5 April involving the personal data of some business licensees in the designated non-financial businesses and professions (DNFBPs) arena.
Those who were impacted were notified and the ombudsman has also been alerted. Officials said that the online registration portal contained some personal information that may have been visible to other individuals logging onto the site to register.
“The information gleaned to date indicates that one registrant may have had sight of your information which was stored on an electronic file,” officials said in a notification to those impacted, as it offered advice on what to do after admitting that the information exposed names, addresses, dates of birth, countries of origin, and the national ID number supplied to the department during their application process.
For more information on that breach contact the DCI compliance team by emailing compliance@dci.gov.ky or call 945-0943 or by mail:
Department of Commerce and Investment
PO Box 126
Grand Cayman KY1-9000
Cayman Islands
or in person at the Government Administration Building, 133 Elgin Avenue.
Category: Government oversight, Politics
Are all these 3000 genuinely in need? I thought the numbers had reduced. If this serves to identify the fleecers, so be it. I am sure there are some who have gotten jobs and still are collecting the full amount even though they don’t need it.
It is the taxpayers money and we should be able o see who gets it. Why all the secrecy. Oh I guess I know
Yes a human error, but rule 1 with email is check everything carefully before hitting send. Even with internal messages.
I guess now that those who should not be on the list to will be exiting quickly.
And before you start with “we should see who is getting it since we pay for it” Data Protection is a real thing. You wouldnt want your personal data in the public realm. Its the Government’s job to keep data protected AND to ensure by their own due diligence that the recipients are genuinely in need.
I doubt this was leaked. More to come.
We need more whistle-blowers!
1) Love the cartoon!
2) If the disclosure of the names of stipend recipients produces evidence of fraud or corruption I hope that the Auditor General and/or law enforcement will take appropriate steps to claw back the unlawful payments.
What’s next? Everyone’s private medical files? It’s no wonder people will not test for Covid as it means the government can get their hands on the info.
Good. Wonderful own goal. Now that the RCIP, WORC, and CBC can access the list, could they please comment on:
Whether it is right that relatives of politicians and senior civil servants are on it.
Why a number of non Caymanians are on it.
Whether anyone should have their immigration permissions revoked by virtue of being on it.
Whether anyone who has imported and licensed a new car in the last year is on it.
Why my fully employed colleague in the financial services industry is on it.
Carry on.
Bcc is email 101. Many property managers can’t figure this out either.
Representative action suit waiting to happen. Stipend recipients might end up getting more 💵 $$$ from CIG.
Not uncommon. The courts did the same thing with notary public this year, 700-800 email addresses at least.
If anyone is receiving a stipend and is ashamed that their name will become known….well, perhaps they shouldn’t be getting the stipend in the first place.
Grabs popcorn. Hopes for someone to post it here.
civil service can’t go 5 mins without making themselves look like a bunch of clowns
Looooolllll boyyyy I would hate to be that employee right now.
The aftershock of this will be palatable.
#worldclass
Typical Gov incompetence.
I’d like to see the names of those on it as I bet there are quite a few that are millionaires.
Just an FYI, I would have been eligible to receive but I don’t need the money so I did not apply as I have a conscience not so sure about others.
Why because so many have been fleecing the system for such a long time