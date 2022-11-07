Gov’t cuts duty on energy-efficient goods

(CNS): The government has cut the duty on a range of energy-efficient devices and materials to encourage the insulation of homes to reduce electricity consumption. The Customs and Tariff Act will be amended to eliminate the duty for spray polyurethane foam insulation, polyurethane foam sheets, low e-film for windows, smart thermostats and smart home energy monitors. Premier Wayne Panton, who is responsible for sustainability, said the waiver would mitigate the cost of living and cut emissions.

“Making your home or business energy efficient is one of the simplest and most cost-effective ways to save money on your monthly electricity bills. With proper insulation and smart energy devices, combined with careful monitoring of your energy consumption, you can bring down your energy costs significantly and reduce your carbon emissions,” Panton said.

“The Cayman Islands Government is cognisant of the worry surrounding escalating costs of living locally and globally. This duty waiver on energy efficiency products is one of a number of steps we have taken to support local incomes and contain costs.”

The duty waiver will be offset by an increase in the Customs Tariff structure for the importation of gold bullion into the Cayman Islands. Energy efficiency is also a key objective of the National Energy Policy and energy security, which includes promoting efficiency measures in new facilities and major renovations.

In addition to saving money, this is also a win for the environment because small changes in local homes and businesses lower national energy consumption and reduce Cayman’s carbon footprint.

Kristen Smith, the senior policy advisor for energy in the Ministry of Sustainability and Climate Resiliency, said enhanced energy efficiency measures have real and lasting impacts on the cost of living for local residents.

“Proper insulation is essential to reducing energy costs while smart thermostats and home energy monitors can help you see where electricity is being used and make informed decisions such as using less electricity at times of the day when your home or business is not occupied,” she said.

Since August 2021, the Cayman Islands Government has introduced more than two dozen initiatives to assist those significantly impacted by the increased cost of living, officials said. This includes removing duty on a number of essential items for infants and seniors, and an electricity relief assistance package to provide a fuel cost credit for all residential customers with monthly consumption between 101-2,000 kWh, which has been extended until the end of the year.

Deputy Premier Chris Saunders, the minister responsible for finance and customs, said the government had introduced cost-savings measures that make the most meaningful impact on people’s lives.

“One of any family’s most important and vital expenses is your utility bill,” he said. “We need electricity to keep our homes at a comfortable temperature, to chill and preserve our food, to cook our food if we have electrical appliances, to wash our clothes and to have light so our kids can do their homework.

“Oftentimes, people do not make long-term cost and energy-saving changes to their homes, such as foam insulation and smart thermostats, because they believe they cannot afford to. This initiative will help individuals and families make the investment in energy-saving materials that will help them save money over the long run.”

The ministry has produced a series of Do-It-Yourself Energy Audits to help identify potential problem areas in your property and highlight opportunities for increased energy efficiency.