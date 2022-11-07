Imported dengue case on Brac but no local spread

Aedes albopictus, a.k.a. the Asian tiger mosquito

(CNS): The Public Health Department has confirmed one case of dengue fever on Cayman Brac in an individual who had travelled from a country where the virus is common but said there had been no local transmission of the mosquito-borne virus. Although there was one previous case in August, PHD said there had been no outbreak of dengue in Cayman Brac or any community transmission of the disease on any of the Cayman Islands this year.

The individual who tested positive for the illness is receiving the appropriate care and Chief Medical Officer Dr Nick Gent said there was no cause for concern.

“We are monitoring the incident and will keep everyone abreast of the situation,” he said, adding that the prevention of all mosquito-borne illnesses is an important public health objective and that everyone can play a part in reducing this risk.

Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr Eryka Simmons explained that dengue is spread through the bite of an infected Aedes aegypti or Aedes albopictus mosquito. “The dengue virus cannot be spread directly from person to person,” she noted.

But because an infected person can infect other mosquitoes, the MRCU is actively monitoring the situation and taking the necessary steps to minimise the possibility of community transmission.

John Smith, the acting director of the Mosquito Research and Control Unit, said, “Earlier this year the MRCU increased our operations in the Sister Islands so as to cover more ground more often.

“We are working closely with the Public Health Department and other relevant agencies to do our part in mitigating the risk posed by the mosquito population. This has meant a multi-faceted response that includes the use of Adulticid Spraying, Thermo Fogging, and utilizing barrier treatments in key locations throughout Cayman Brac,” he added.

Key steps in the prevention of dengue and other mosquito-borne illnesses include:

Using mosquito bite repellent containing at least 50% DEET

Wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants when possible, and certainly during peak hours

Remove standing water sources such as tyres, buckets and other containers around the home and places of business where mosquitoes could lay eggs

Use screens where possible

Kill mosquitos inside your home

Report potential breeding sites to the Mosquito Research and Control Unit (MRCU)