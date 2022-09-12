Public Health reports two COVID-related deaths
(CNS): The Public Health Department has confirmed two more “COVID-related deaths”. Health officials said that both individuals had several comorbidities. One had received two doses of the vaccination, though it was not stated when they had their last shot, while the other was unvaccinated. Since the first case of the virus in March 2020, there have been 31 deaths attributed to the coronavirus in the Cayman Islands. Officials no longer report the details of the pandemic due to the significant reduction in the number of people seeking official PCR tests.
Public reporting is now limited to the number of people in hospital who are positive for COVID-19 and any deaths. “Any notable increases in hospitalisations, as well as any new deaths, will be announced to the public immediately,” officials added.
According to the last official numbers, despite a surge of infections on Cayman Brac last week as kids returned to school, the number of new COVID-19 hospital admissions in the last week of August was just four, down from seven the week before. Public Health said that all the new admission were due to COVID-19 morbidity.
The Ministry of Health and Wellness extended condolences to both families of the latest victims of this virus.
Category: Health, Medical Health
We now have 3 deaths.
Please keep in mind in the next few months many of us will be TECHNICALLY unvaccinated as our immunity will run out.
You are totally correct. However, at this point, the ‘stupid’ will choose ‘stupid choices.’ And I am at peace with that – Darwin Awards are funny, but also a reality. Don’t want to get vaccinated, fine… Let’s see how that works for you.
I have family member with about 5 comorbities….cauggt covid 2 times now…asymptomatic…but the member boosted! Thank you uk….thank you pfizer!….by the way..same thing with me…caught it..didnt even know…
“Health officials said that both individuals had several comorbidities.” While sad, people have been dying in hospitals after contracting the flu for hundreds of years – this isn’t news.
You are an idiot.
Thanks for the ill-intended comments. You are a true savior for cemetery plots.
“both individuals had several comorbidities”, nuff said.
Almost everyone over 60 has “several comorbidities”.
Here’s another way of looking at it. Both people had been ill for some time, but wouldn’t have died on that day if their ongoing condition hadn’t been worsened by covid, which brought forward their deaths and took them from their family and loved ones too early.
Sadly, your thumbs down reflect the intense uneducated readership on CNS (possibly only 3 repeat posters???). This is not hard stuff. But apparently facts and logic eludes so too many. No wonder Cayman is in such a mess as to preserving it’s heritage, it’s environment, it’s ability to elect ethical ministers, it’s ability to educate children, it’s ability to enforce laws, it’s ability to realize that a candidate that BEATS a woman in a fit of drunken rage is not who you want to sit in a minister’s seat… And most sadly, the party in power brokered a deal to elevate a woman beater to the most high seat. Cayman, I cry for your heritage, as this all is being recorded for posterity – it will not escape history. Cayman is a young territory, but the past 40 years are not to be proud of.
Comorbidities can be anything as simple as Vitamin D deficiency so I hope you all are in perfect health and don’t have any deficiency to worry about.
And without getting Covid they may have been able to live many years. Thanks for your hurtful #Caymankind words.