OfReg opens inquiry after vehicle explosion

Van on fire on Wednesday (from social media)

(CNS): The Utility Regulation and Competition Office (OfReg) has opened an investigation into the suspected illegal storage of fuel at a private residence on Mangrove Avenue in Prospect after a minivan exploded last Wednesday, 7 September. OfReg said the blaze appeared to erupt while a vehicle was being filled with gas outside a residential apartment block. The fire was brought under control by the Cayman Islands Fire Service and attending police officers. OfReg said its fuel team, which was on site to examine storage equipment at the location, had seized a significant quantity of gasoline and diesel under the Dangerous Substances Act.

Duke Munroe, OfReg’s chief fuel inspector, told CNS that it is illegal for people to store more than 250 gallons without a valid operating permit and there is no real reason why anyone would need that much fuel at a private home. He said people would only normally store fuel in a residential area for a generator or propane tanks for energy needs, such as stoves, water heaters and other domestic appliances.

In this case, OfReg believes much more than the legal limit was being stored but they were unable to say why such a large quantity would be kept at a residential location. While no one was hurt during this explosion, there was significant damage to property and equipment at the site.

“These illegal operations which fly under the radar continue to present significant danger to the public and the environment,” Munroe said. “We rely heavily on members of the public to report these situations to us so we can take appropriate enforcement action.”

Where fuel is stored below the legal threshold for permanent or temporary storage, the office is available to provide guidance on the safe storage and transportation of dangerous substances.