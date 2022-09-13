Grand Harbour remains NRA’s main challenge

New commercial development at Grand Harbour

(CNS): The director of the National Roads Authority has said that Grand Harbour presents a significant challenge when it comes to addressing traffic congestion. Edward Howard said it’s a constrained area for traffic and the only way to go east. But at the same time, the area is becoming busier, with new commercial development and condo projects that have created a mixed-use zone. This has left the NRA with the problem of creating safe access for pedestrians while addressing a traffic bottleneck in limited space.

A flyover is one of the solutions that is being considered, Howard said on local media, but that still presents a number of problems, given the shortage of land. It would also reduce the number of lanes on the new road currently under construction because of the support structures that would be needed. And it would involve a massive multi-year construction project, which poses the problem of how traffic which has nowhere else to go would be managed while construction was underway in one of the worst areas of congestion on Grand Cayman.

“We are currently looking at a number of options between King’s Gym and the Chrissie Tomlinson Roundabout,” Howard said when he appeared as a guest on Cayman Marl Road last week. “One of the considerations is having a flyover and pedestrian bridges.”

But he said there were many logistical problems to consider relating to that single-road corridor. “The issue is the availability of land. We are increasing the capacity of that road to six lanes and if we were to do a flyover, we would have to eliminate at least two of those lanes… drilling deep into the ground… with some very heavy construction,” he said. “And while you are doing that, where do you put all the traffic?”

He said that when you look more closely at these proposed solutions, they are often, in reality, very difficult to implement. “It’s not that we haven’t thought of these things,” Howard noted. A team of engineers is looking at potential solutions, especially the idea of pedestrian overpasses. Howard said that within the next few months the NRA is expecting to have some potential solutions for the challenges around Grand Harbour to put to the people.

However, he noted that building roads is not going to solve Cayman’s traffic issues, pointing out that there are many other issues to consider, such as remote working and where schools are located.

Speaking about the controversial East-West Arterial Road extension, he said the NRA was about to sign a contract with the consultants, including mangrove experts, who will undertake the environmental impact assessment. He said the EIA would take more than a year to complete and that the NRA is well aware of the stormwater management issues that will be associated with this road and the potential challenges if the road goes ahead.

During the next year there will be an opportunity for the public to be involved in the EIA process. Once the consultants have drawn up the Terms of Reference, that document will be open to public consultation. In addition to an invitation to submit comments, this will include public meetings.

The road continues to raise concerns across the community because of the threat it poses to the Central Mangrove Wetlands because it will split this critical habitat. As well as the direct disruption to the wetlands by the road itself and the water management problems it will cause, there are concerns that the road will provide access to more development that will further fragment the wetlands and undermine the eco-services and protections that the largely uninterrupted habitat currently provides.

The road and the subsequent development could have a devastating impact on the Central Mangrove Wetlands and the wider environment in exchange for what is being billed as a faster drive to George Town. But activists remain concerned that this extension will not solve the real source of the congestion, which, Howard noted, is mostly a result of the constrained Grand Harbour corridor.