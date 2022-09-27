Charged pageant queen still gets scholarship, stipend

Miss Cayman Islands Universe 2022 Tiffany Conolly

(CNS): Tiffany Conolly, who was crowned Miss Cayman Islands Universe last month despite facing criminal charges has already received the $70,000 scholarship and is currently receiving a stipend from the tourism ministry, officials have said. Last week the pageant committee said she would retain the crown until after the outcome of her trial next month but will not make public appearances or give interviews. But the beauty queen has been making several appearances on social media as well as getting the government education funding and monthly allowance.

Officials have also confirmed that if Connolly’s impending October trial is delayed for any reason and pushed back until after the Miss Universe 2022 contest she will still be able to compete. The international pageant is now set for January 2023 in New Orleans to avoid any potential global viewing clashes with the 2022 FIFA World Cup taking place in November and December this year.

Conolly is facing several charges in relation to an altercation at her former lover’s home in West Bay last year. She was charged in January and pleaded not guilty in summary court in March after she ahd already entered the contest.

While CNS has learned that Connolly mislead the committee in regard to the severity of the charges she is facing the ministry had been supportive of Connolly remaining in the competition despite the controversy it has now caused after she won the title. If she is convicted next month it is understood that she won’t be able to compete in the Miss Universe contest in New Orleans but she will retain the scholarship she has already received.

Leanni Tibbetts Miss World Cayman Islands 2022

Meanwhile, on Saturday night Leanni Tibbetts was crowned Miss World Cayman Islands 2022 in the competing local pageant. Melissa Bridgemohan was announced as first runner-up, and Latoya Jackson was second runner-up. Shortly after winning that pageant Tibbetts was on duty as part of the Cayman Cadet Corp as a call-taker in the National Emergency Operations Centre as Cayman braced itself for Hurricane Ian.

Tibbetts will go on to compete in the global Miss World contest but the date and location for the 2022 pageant has not yet been announced.