Anti-corruption cops under HR internal review

Governor Martyn Roper at the Commission Secretariat office

(CNS): The Commissions Secretariat, which has responsibility for the staff working for the Anti-Corruption Commission, has confirmed that, “some members of the investigation unit have been assigned to carry out their duties remotely” while an internal HR matter is being reviewed.” Officials denied that the officers had been suspended but in line with what was said to be civil service policy for dealing with personnel issues, unrelated to the ACC’s investigations, the officers are working remotely.

“This arrangement will continue until the end of the internal review, and further to any resulting recommendations,” officials said in response to CNS inquiries. “For the avoidance of doubt, this matter does not relate to any ACC investigation, nor does it have any bearing on the quality and integrity of the work being done by the ACC. The work of the ACC and the Secretariat continues as usual,” they added in the emailed response.

The commission said it was unable to provide specific details publicly but CNS has learned that this involves three officers and relates to allegations of bullying.