Flow: OfReg jumped gun on pricing dispute

Flow branch at the Countryside Shopping Centre

(CNS): Flow said it was “deeply concerned” by the press release last week from OfReg just a day after the regulator had issued an official notice to the local branch of the telecom provider informing it of “possible contraventions of license conditions” under the Utility Regulation and Competition Act. Responding to CNS inquiries officials from Flow said OfReg was “extremely premature” when it issued the release and “could mislead the public to incorrectly infer” it “has engaged in some form of pricing misconduct.”

In the release last week OfReg said that Flow had been overcharging Cayman based businesses for more than three years after implementing an unapproved rate hike and it had been warned of an impending fine.

But Flow said that it had applied in 2019 to have the requirement to get rate increases approved by OfReg removed and the regulator had recently agreed. Flow said the release should not have been issued as it has 21 days to submit a written response with supporting documents to address the alleged contraventions.

“Flow therefore finds the action to publish a media statement extremely premature on the part of OfReg, and that by doing so, the regulator has not afforded Flow the stated time to address the claims stipulated in the document, and that the published headline and article may mislead the public to incorrectly infer that Flow has engaged in some form of pricing misconduct,” officials stated.

Flow said it has been in talks with OfReg regarding this matter prior to the notice and a meeting had been scheduled to present the company’s position and to determine if there had been any procedural missteps on its part in filing the required notices of an intended rate adjustment. Officials also claimed that customers were fully informed of the implemented rate adjustments in 2019 via written notices with their monthly bill statements.

“The last rate adjustment for business customers prior to this was in 2003, over 16 years ago, which given the rising cost of doing business in Cayman and increasing competition in the market, demonstrates Flow’s commitment to offer competitive rates for its services and solutions,” the telecoms provider said. “Flow fully intends to respond to OfReg’s notice as required within the stipulated 21-day period,” Officials added.