Harris hosts new PPM social media talk show

Joey Hew MP and host Austin Harris on the PPM show, “let’s Talk”

(CNS): The opposition has created its own political talk show produced by the former talk radio host and one-time MP, Austin Harris, who lost his Prospect seat last year. The show, “Let’s Talk”, which is being streamed on social media, is not an interview with a journalist asking hard questions, but rather a forum for the party to create its own political narrative.

The show started on Tuesday evening with Joey Hew as the guest, in which the MP for George Town North criticised the PACT Government over the landfill, despite the PPM’s own poor record on that issue.

Roy Tatum, the political advisor to Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart, told CNS that the show seeks to have wide-ranging conversations on issues such as the environment, education, national security, the economy, government finances and “the pocketbook issues that impact us all”. He said it will not only be political but will speak to Caymanian culture and history as well as current local, regional and world events.

“We will have politicians as well a cross-section of people from Caymanian society as guests. And perhaps even the occasional international guest,” he said. “We have a keen interest in helping to make national issues more accessible to the average person, and to encourage engagement and a better understanding of the issues affecting all our lives.”

Tatum said the goal was to have two shows per week, on Tuesdays and Thursdays, about 15 to 25 minutes long. “This is just long enough to speak to the issue while maintaining the interest of the audience,” he said. However, it will not be live.

In the first show, PPM Deputy Leader Hew accused PACT of politicizing the dump project with the recent delay. However, the premier has made it clear that PACT froze the talks for a few months after taking office so that they could check the eleventh-hour deal signed by the PPM-led Unity administration right before the election. Hew said this had “baffled” him.

The Progressive party has presided over the last two administrations, taking all those years to come up with the current project that focuses on waste-to-energy.

During the staged Q&A, Harris set Hew up to accuse the government of not following international regulations at the dump. He said the Department of Environmental Health was not properly compacting the waste on the limited area of the landfill currently being used for dumping on a day-to-day basis.

However, DEH officials recently told CNS that this was not the case.