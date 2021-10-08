Dump project slows but not dead yet

George Town landfill (File photo courtesy CIFS)

(CNS): The PACT Government has said that the dump deal signed by the previous administration with the Dart Group had left a number of conditions outstanding, many of which were unaddressed due to the complexity of the project. Following allegations made by the opposition that PACT had allowed the ReGen agreement to lapse, Premier Wayne Panton issued a statement Friday afternoon which revealed that he is taking responsibility for the project and that the date set when the Unity government signed the deal was premature.

“Having recently received a more detailed briefing regarding the project, I am of the view that the six month timeline that was agreed previously was, at best, an ambitious target,” Panton said.

“The details of the outstanding conditions precedent are obviously not something that can be shared, as the negotiations have not been concluded; however I believe it is sufficient to note that there are a number of conditions precedent that were outstanding at the time of the project agreement signing, several of which remain outstanding currently and their complexity reflects the complexity of the project.”

On Tuesday the opposition had called on PACT to reveal what was happening with the deal, implying that, having passed the 30 September deadline to agree the financial details, the deal may have collapsed. Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart noted the PACT Government’s failure to mention the project at all since coming to office and its absence from the new government’s policy platform set out in the Strategic Policy Statement.

In his first public statement about the proposed project, Panton revealed that, as minister for sustainability, he was best placed to deal with it in future, leaving the health minister to focus on the current pandemic and allow him and his chief officer, Jennifer Ahearn, who is already familiar with the project, to ensure the intended sustainability benefits.

But Panton said very little about the current status and nothing about the claims by the opposition leader that missing the deadline date in the agreement could cost the public purse millions of dollars.

Panton said the passing of the deadline did not mean the project was dead. “The project will continue as the project team continues to progress strategic elements of the project, including the Environmental Impact Assessment and capping the main mound at the George Town Landfill,” the premier stated.

Panton assured the people of the Cayman Islands that the project will continue. The passing of the 30 September deadline without satisfying the conditions does not mean that the project is dead but rather that government has “not rushed blindly” to sign off on it.

“This project is simply far too important, in addition to being very complex, to make

any hasty or half-informed decisions,” he added.

He pointed out that government has had to deal with a number of issues since being elected and this has led to a “triage type of approach”, with greater focus on issues that were both critically urgent and important. Government is also seeking to focus on sustainability, which requires a review to ensure the project is consistent with that objective.

Panton said he wanted to assure everyone that PACT would strive to deliver an integrated solid waste management system that achieves a sustainable balance of people, planet and profits.

Meanwhile, the president for development, delivery and infrastructure at Dart, Cameron Graham, who has represented the company on this issue, said ReGen will deliver a number of sustainability benefits for the country, from reducing greenhouse gas emissions to improving recycling performance and diverting up to 95% of our waste from being landfilled.