Dart seeks 7MB setback waiver for bar toilets

Sea-wall at Calicos (photo by DoE)

(CNS): One of Dart’s networks of companies has made an application to revamp the beach bar formerly named Calico Jack’s and is seeking a number of waivers to planning rules, including a high water mark setback in order to place a toilet block on Seven Mile Beach.

The application, which is due to be heard by the Central Planning Authority on Wednesday, is asking for a pass on the required minimum coastal setback on the famous beach at a time when developers are being warned that the lawful minimum of 130 feet is already too close to the sea.

The Department of Environment is urging the developer to rethink the project. As this is a redevelopment, DoE Director Gina Ebanks-Petrie said this is an opportunity to correct a badly positioned structure and build a more sustainable one, rather than making things worse with a new badly positioned toilet block.

“The size of the parcel is sufficient to allow for the development to be located much further inland and in a way that would allow the coastal setbacks to be met,” the DoE said in its submissions, adding that it is now “imperative that minimum coastal setbacks are met, particularly given climate change predictions”.

With beach erosion a major problem across Seven Mile Beach, this site has already experienced

instances of erosion. “With a proposal for redevelopment, the applicant now has the opportunity to build in a more sustainable and climate-resilient manner, future-proofing the current structure,” Ebanks-Petrie stated on behalf of the National Conservation Council.

Dart is applying as Shoreline Development Company Ltd (Decco Ltd) for a $5 million revamp of the bar, which has been closed since before the pandemic, “to restore a signature destination beach bar and restaurant to fill a gap felt by both locals and visitors”. The plan is to redo the interior of the existing structures “while providing a new restroom facility”, representatives for Dart stated in the application.

The coastal setback waiver request for the toilet building was made because the project was “constrained by the restaurant and the existing public pathway” and it was “desirable to place the restrooms west of the pathway”, the officials wrote.

But the DoE raised several concerns, pointing out that the existing seawall at this site, which was erected without planning permission almost a decade ago and refused after-the-fact permission back in 2014, is less than 30 feet from the sea. The developers now want to compound the problem with a new hard structure that will also be far too close to the water.

“It is well-documented that hard structures, particularly those such as seawalls, that are built on a

section of beach where waves can impact them cause the reflection of wave energy and the erosion

of sand from the coastline seaward of them,” the DoE said.

The director told the CPA that the department does not support the granting of a variance in the coastal setback, based on the current design of the proposed development, and recommends the refusal of this application.

“We strongly recommend that the opportunity be taken to revise the site layout to meet the current Development and Planning Regulations (2022), improve the structure’s climate-resiliency, increase the area of beach available for turtle nesting and meet the development intentions set out in the draft National Planning Framework (2018),” the director stated.

But Dart made it clear they would not be doing any of that. In a letter responding to the DoE’s comments, Colleen Stoetzel, a former planning officer with the government and now the Land Use Planner for Dart, said the application was only to renovate the existing beach bar and restaurant within the existing footprint with “a new detached restroom facility”.

She said the only elements of the proposal that require planning permission are the alteration of the building’s north façade, restroom block, and a 6’ fence. “The application does not include any modifications to the existing seawall, which is not a part of this application,” she said. “No works are proposed to the existing seawall and it is therefore outside the scope of the application to require its removal or any alteration,” she added, with the only mention of the seawall.

“The DoE references components that are already in situ and are not part of this application and is not a matter under consideration,” Stoetzel wrote. “This application is only in relation to façade enhancements, interior renovations and bathrooms.”

The DoE’s recommendation that the CPA refuse the application can only affect the items subject to planning permission, the Dart rep said, adding that the renovations to the bar and restaurant could move forward subject to applicable permits.