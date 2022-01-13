Men charged with home and business burglaries

(CNS): A 33-year-old man from George Town has been charged with two counts of burglary in relation to two break-ins during the first week of the year, one at a restaurant on Shedden Road on New Years Day and the other at a bar on Dorcy Drive on 7 January. The man was remanded in custody until another appearance on 25 January, police said.

He is the second person charged with burglary already this year after a 39-year-old man from North Side was charged and appeared in court on Monday.

This was in relation to a break-in at a house on North Side Road on 1 January, where jewellery was stolen. He has also been remanded.