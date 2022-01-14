Public health boss cutting COVID reports

Interim CMO Dr Autilia Newton





(CNS): Even as the pandemic continues to rip through the community, closing offices, government departments and placing thousands of families in lockdown, the interim chief medical officer has announced plans to cut reports on the state of the pandemic to just once per week.

Despite the sustained public interest in the daily numbers, Dr Autilia Newton has revealed plans to produce a more comprehensive weekly report with only limited information being released on a daily basis.

On Thursday evening another 380 new cases of SARs-CoV-2 were confirmed through PCR tests, including 11 on the Sister Islands, with ten people admitted to hospital. The latest number of active cases has been withheld, but yesterday officials said the infection rate was running at around 5.4% and around 4,000 people are believed to be isolating.

Officials said the decision to shift from daily reporting to weekly was made after an assessment led by Dr Newton and visiting advisors from the UK Health Security Agency last month.

“Going forward, with immediate effect from Wednesday 19 January, the report will document an epidemiological week, from Saturday to Saturday, as per international standards,” officials said in the press release. However, most countries continue to report important data such as new daily cases, the active levels of infection, hospitalizations and deaths as well as vaccination rates every day.

The officials here said this new weekly report will include data and rates with graphs to help the public visualise the status of the virus in the community and make it easier to understand the changes, developments and overall trends of the epidemic in Cayman. Dr Newton claimed this weekly publication will also allow key messages to the public to be more meaningful and, hopefully, more effective.

“While the community has grown accustomed to daily reports of COVID-19 information, we are now focusing on producing data that will better guide our management of the pandemic locally,” she said. “By adjusting our scope, the Public Health and Ministry of Health teams will be able to offer a clearer picture of how COVID is impacting our community over a sustained period of time.”

The statistics are compiled by a two-person Public Health team that has steadily worked to compile the daily statistics since they began in 2020, and who will now be working on the weekly numbers. But as they will still be collecting and collating daily information, it is not at all clear why the public will not be given the most important headline numbers each day.

Public Health said it will report a reduced number of statistics until the first weekly report next Wednesday. After that, only “critical information will still be made available to the public as it occurs, through government communications channels”.

Numbers such as the confirmed cases of the Omicron variant, which currently stands at 132 with an additional 2,058 of possible cases, will now only be reported weekly, as will the number of admissions to hospital, one of the most important indicators regarding the state of the pandemic.

Officials are expected to hold a meeting with the press next week to answer questions about this decision that will curtail the local media’s ability to report factually on the status of the pandemic and allow social media misinformation to fill the void.

However, the decision by Public Health to reduce the formal release of information will not prevent the press from requesting this information and reporting back to the public whatever data is released.