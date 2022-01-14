Public health boss cutting COVID reports
(CNS): Even as the pandemic continues to rip through the community, closing offices, government departments and placing thousands of families in lockdown, the interim chief medical officer has announced plans to cut reports on the state of the pandemic to just once per week.
Despite the sustained public interest in the daily numbers, Dr Autilia Newton has revealed plans to produce a more comprehensive weekly report with only limited information being released on a daily basis.
On Thursday evening another 380 new cases of SARs-CoV-2 were confirmed through PCR tests, including 11 on the Sister Islands, with ten people admitted to hospital. The latest number of active cases has been withheld, but yesterday officials said the infection rate was running at around 5.4% and around 4,000 people are believed to be isolating.
Officials said the decision to shift from daily reporting to weekly was made after an assessment led by Dr Newton and visiting advisors from the UK Health Security Agency last month.
“Going forward, with immediate effect from Wednesday 19 January, the report will document an epidemiological week, from Saturday to Saturday, as per international standards,” officials said in the press release. However, most countries continue to report important data such as new daily cases, the active levels of infection, hospitalizations and deaths as well as vaccination rates every day.
The officials here said this new weekly report will include data and rates with graphs to help the public visualise the status of the virus in the community and make it easier to understand the changes, developments and overall trends of the epidemic in Cayman. Dr Newton claimed this weekly publication will also allow key messages to the public to be more meaningful and, hopefully, more effective.
“While the community has grown accustomed to daily reports of COVID-19 information, we are now focusing on producing data that will better guide our management of the pandemic locally,” she said. “By adjusting our scope, the Public Health and Ministry of Health teams will be able to offer a clearer picture of how COVID is impacting our community over a sustained period of time.”
The statistics are compiled by a two-person Public Health team that has steadily worked to compile the daily statistics since they began in 2020, and who will now be working on the weekly numbers. But as they will still be collecting and collating daily information, it is not at all clear why the public will not be given the most important headline numbers each day.
Public Health said it will report a reduced number of statistics until the first weekly report next Wednesday. After that, only “critical information will still be made available to the public as it occurs, through government communications channels”.
Numbers such as the confirmed cases of the Omicron variant, which currently stands at 132 with an additional 2,058 of possible cases, will now only be reported weekly, as will the number of admissions to hospital, one of the most important indicators regarding the state of the pandemic.
Officials are expected to hold a meeting with the press next week to answer questions about this decision that will curtail the local media’s ability to report factually on the status of the pandemic and allow social media misinformation to fill the void.
However, the decision by Public Health to reduce the formal release of information will not prevent the press from requesting this information and reporting back to the public whatever data is released.
See CIG video below of Dr Newton explaining the decision to reduce the frequency of reporting:
the only numer of relavence is the number of people seriously ill in hospital…nothing else.
Is it just me or is PACT less and less transparent despite having the pledge for transparency in their very own name? Or maybe the T in PACT stands for something else?
I actually don’t mind if we only get reports once a week. It’s not that big a deal plus was here on CMR if anyone died. I think the fact of the matter is people need to stop testing unless they’re symptomatic.
Look forward to an update from Panton and PACT in this afternoon’s news conference, where they can address their current thinking/plans on things like reducing 10 day isolation (to UK and US’s 5 days), increasing the 24 hour pre-arrival testing window back to 48 hours etc, eliminating arrival quarantine for children under 12 and replacing with testing….and other irrational/inconsistent and dated policies.
Oh wait…..there is no press conference again this week, after weeks and weeks of no press conferences, just like last year where we wait months at a time for one. Does “T” stand for transparency in “PACT”?
Panton…YOU wanted this job…man up for god sake.
Nice one PAC! Where’s the T?
You’ll see it return about 3 years from now.
A welcome step back by Government from the usual harmful and hysterical over-reaction to Covid
Good! There is no need to know how many people test positive every day. If you’re worried about catching Covid, operate with the assumption that anyone/everyone could be contagious and act appropriately.
Even more stupid is them wasting resources to determine which variant it is. Useless!
who needs to know the daily stats anyway !. Covid is here to stay get on with life and lets read some decent newsworthy stuff. This is getting really boring
The best way to spread disinformation is to limit information. I hear that more than 100 people were admitted to hospital yesterday. Spread that on social media. There will be no factual information for at least a week and any information released under this new regime will probably be doctored. What a wonderful decision to facilitate disinformation and further discredit factual information. Well played PACT.
idiot alert.
But you can best believe CMR will continue to get inside info from her fav Ministers
This has to be one of the more ‘tone deaf’ decisions PACT has made. It is right up there with giving themselves a big raise as soon as they could and appointing people with previous convictions for committing fraud in a public office to a public board. At least they are consist.
This makes no sense from either a public health or a public policy perspective. Have to ask, who will benefit from this effort to keep the public in the dark and by how much?
Not ready. Not safe. We were lied to.
Those who wish to live in ignorance can simply ignore Covid reports. The rest of us would like to be able to make informed decisions.
Oh how i miss the good ole days with Dr Lee Lee and Mr languages. And to think we thought they were a jokers! Wanted change Cayman, TAKE CHANGE! TAKE DAT!.. What a mess!
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now admits the PCR test can remain positive for up to 12 weeks after infection. For this reason, they say most people don’t need to retest negative before ending their quarantine.
The CDC also admits the PCR cannot ‼️ identify active infection or measure contagiousness.
How is it that the CDC didn’t realize until now that the PCR test was picking up dead viral debris for three months after infection? The facts that the test, a) was far too sensitive, and b) couldn’t identify active infection, were criticisms from the start. What the CDC’s belated admission means is that, for the past two years, people have unnecessarily 🤬wasted time in self-isolation — perhaps weeks — waiting for a negative test.
✅ YES, PCR Cannot Tell You Anything About Contagiousness. So, how can we tell if we’re infectious or not? Fauci confirmed that the PCR can only tell you there’s a presence or absence of viral fragments, not whether it’s an active infection, or whether you’re actually infectious. He did not, however, provide an answer to the question as to how one can measure contagiousness.
Yet another confounding factor in this mess is that the rapid test apparently doesn’t pick up Omicron very well. Your viral load needs to be very high at the time of testing in order for the rapid test to recognize it.
https://www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2021/s1227-isolation-quarantine-guidance.html
https://news.yahoo.com/rapid-tests-not-always-detect-150255402.html?fr=sycsrp_catchall
Nowhere in your CDC link does it in any way “admit” any of the assertations of your first three paragraphs. Your second link discusses that which we’ve always known about LFTs — that they cannot quantify the specific variant, require a significant viral load to show a positive result and that they have a much higher margin of error than the PCR.
The crux of your post becomes apparent in the third paragraph: “What the CDC’s belated admission means is that, for the past two years, people have unnecessarily 🤬wasted time in self-isolation — perhaps weeks — waiting for a negative test.”
Nice try, but some of us actually read and stuff.
Wonder if they will be able to separate the Sister Islands and have stats for Cayman Brac and Little Cayman?
The object of the decision is to decrease or eliminate the information available to the public so I very much doubt it.
That is the most lame-assed excuse for denying the public access to information I have read in a long time. Another PACT achievement to go along with appointed convicted criminals to public boards.
There is no international standard that requires, recommends or even suggests limiting publication of pandemic data to once per week. The UK, US, Canada, Australia, NZ, etc report daily. I understand that North Korea, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and similar states report weekly which says a lot about the way this government intends to govern.
Florida reports once a week
That more or less proves the OP.
Nope. Check worldmeters.
And their reports are always false because no one‘s properly reporting or doing anything in Florida except for hiding Covid tests in a warehouse.
I think that exactly proves the point that all good governments report daily. Florida is NOT a jurisdiction we should model our own covid governance on.
Next, please… Acting MD needs to go… Let me guess, cayman compass publishing the reports. Rolls eyes.
She needs to cut quarantine for children and include in her “reports” the number of hospitalised who are unvaccinated.
She also needs to report the number of vaccinated who are positive but are out there spreading the virus to other unsuspecting people. The discrimination against the unvaccinated is unfair and unjust! I have friends in one family with a child who tested positive and the vaccinated adults, who can catch and spread the virus are out and about after a negative flow test, but the unvaccinated ones who also tested negative are being punished and kept in quarantine for 14 days. Yet, at the end of the 14 days they were still negative but 2 of the vaccinated caught the virus and are sick. So, how are these regulations deemed to be fair or just? This is the blatant discrimination happening in these islands!! PACT can rest assured that my friends, and many others so affected by these discriminatory acts, are just waiting for the 2025 election. It can’t come fast enough!
along with vaxxed! Let’s not request one-sided information.
A further step in the PACT treat the public like mushrooms policy. Keep them in the dark and feed them sh!t occasionally.
This is a political decision to try to distract and disinform the public pure and simple. Limiting transparency is what despotic governments do all over the planet.
And just like that a medical professional turns politician. When the news is bad keep it from the people. Absolutely no reason in this digital age real time statistics cannot be posted.
What is the real reason for cutting these public reports of those are compiled anyway? The public has the right to know. Most developed countries provide daily statistics. Does she think we are too dumb here in the Cayman Islands to process these data or is there something to hide or doctor?
👍 I support this decision. It will reduce mass hysteria about COVID.
Perhaps people would switch their focus on the state of Cayman Environment, The Dump, Women and children abuse, Dismal state of education, Ever growing obesity and Cancer cases, Roads safety, Traffic.
Hysteria is tempered with 5 reports a week. Wait till you see the outcry next Wednesday when 2000 new cases are reported.
What she should be cutting is the pointless over testing.
Indeed.
And the completely irrational quarantine requirements.
And the dumb-as-rocks visitor testing.
That too.
People who test positive for SARS-CoV-2, or have known exposure, but remain asymptomatic, now only need to isolate for five days rather than the previous 10, but should wear a mask for another five days when at work or in public. Also, they don’t need to get retested at the end of their quarantine. The stated reason? Because:
The majority of viral transmission (85% to 90%) occurs in the first day or two before symptom onset, and two to three days after symptom onset.
The PCR test can remain positive for up to 12 weeks after you’ve recovered from the infection.
Don’t report to HSA, stay home a couple of days, two days of negative on the LFT and get back to work.