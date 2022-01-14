National Trust seeks cash to preserve built heritage

Eldemire House on Cayman Brac

(CNS): The National Trust for the Cayman Islands (NTCI) has formally launched the Historic Preservation Fund and is calling on the community for donations to directly support the preservation, protection and promotion of built heritage throughout the country. The Trust’s mandate is to protect historic buildings of cultural significance as well as the natural habitat.

With no preservation laws in Cayman or grade listings, hundreds of traditional homes and buildings remain under threat, and the Trust needs help to acquire these properties and maintain the ones it already owns.

“There has always been a need for specific funding to protect the historic structures from our past, which in many instances require a substantial amount of maintenance and care,” said Annick Jackman, the NTCI’s executive director.

Part of the NTCI’s Historic Programme involves documenting the buildings from the past that have a special significance due to distinguishing characteristics, such as the material used in their construction, the persons who built them, the time at which they were constructed or events that took place in the location.

“Our Historic Programme offers an educational component through visiting schools, preparing educational materials, and providing tours to our historic properties, as well as by ensuring the preservation of historical sites that are safeguarded by the National Trust,” she said.

“It is of the greatest importance that efforts are made to reach out to the public for assistance at this time, as Cayman’s culture and heritage have never been so at risk by the rapid pace of development and a deficit of general knowledge around the area of Cayman built heritage.”

Currently, there are twelve historic sites across the three islands on the National Trust’s inventory which require continuous maintenance, advocacy, oversight, research and data collection, as well as fundraising.

But many more traditional properties that are not owned or managed by the National Trust need protection, and the newly launched Historic Preservation Fund is designed to give the non-profit organisation a way to engage people interested in donating to this specific area separate from the well-known land fund.

The online Heritage Register is a record of the built heritage that remains and is an important resource for tracking the level of change to Cayman’s historic built landscape. NTCI Chairman Olson Anderson said the new fund was a fantastic way to get the community actively involved in preserving their heritage and culture.

“It offers people a practical way to make a difference in the community and an opportunity to contribute to the Islands in a way that will have lasting results,” he said.

The issue over the lack of legal national protections for historic buildings hit the headlines recently as a result of the threat to a 100-year-old property that is currently in the way of a proposed supermarket expansion in West Bay.

A planning application by Foster’s to expand its district store is currently stalled as the fate of the building remains under discussion. The company has said it is willing to fund the relocation of the house to Frank Sound, where a historic buildings enthusiast wants to restore it. But planning has asked the landowners to find a way to accommodate the house on the current site.