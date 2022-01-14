CO blames pandemic for failure to respond to OAG

Pharmacy at Cayman Islands Hospital

(CNS): Acting Chief Officer Nellie Pouchie blamed the impact of the pandemic on the health ministry when it was already short-staffed, as she explained why the ministry had not responded to a report by the Office of the Auditor General that raised significant concerns about the pharmacy services.

Appearing before the Public Accounts Committee, Pouchie said that the ministry had been “constrained” and “overpowered” by the community transmission of COVID-19, which had prevented it from focusing on anything else, including the OAG’s recommendations outlined in a report published in November.

“Given what we are currently faced with… those constraints have overpowered our ability to provide a timely response in these matters,” she said, as she answered questions about why she had not even acknowledged the report.

“In terms of capacity… that is our real constraint. We have no other choice but to be focused on the overpowering COVID situation that we are dealing with constantly, and we are very hopeful we will not be in this situation forever and we will be able to move ahead with these other important matters,” Pouchie said.

PAC member Kathy Ebanks-Wilks pointed out that the Health Services Authority, which is in the thick of the pandemic, had nevertheless found the time to respond to the report and the 16 recommendations made regarding the numerous problems relating to the pharmacy services. And yet the ministry had not even sent an acknowledgment.

Pouchie said she did not think that comparison could be made as they had different challenges. She then blamed staffing issues at the ministry for making things worse. However, even though the ministry had not responded to the report, the CO confirmed that it accepted the recommendations.

But PAC Chair Roy McTaggart persisted on the question of why the ministry had not found the time to send a response to the OAG.

“I am still struggling to understand why you could not just do that in a timely manner,” he said. “I really struggle with the absence of any sort of acknowledgment or response from the ministry. It’s most unusual,” he added, saying he could not recall a time since he was elected that a ministry had failed to respond at all.

Pouchie apologised and gave a commitment to respond this week to the OAG. But she was unable to say when the ministry would be able to implement the recommendations made, including the draft Pharmacy Replacement Act and policy gaps.

Pouchie said they were already short of technical and policy staff when COViD-19 hit, and despite new hires, other staff members had left. She said COVID was “the screaming emergency issue” that continued to undermine work in all other areas.

The report revealed two failed back-to-back procurement exercises, which aimed to secure essential medicines and establish a system to control the quality and safety of drugs. This called into question whether the HSA was able to deliver efficient and effective pharmacy services during a global pandemic.

The audit found that the hospital’s pharmacy is short on space, staff and oversight. It has no code of standards for pharmacy employees and lacks a general policy and strategic direction.

Pouchie also admitted that little progress had been made on developing an overall national healthcare strategy, again blaming the pandemic and the community transmission that “went pretty massive”. She said this had also sidetracked the ministry from all policy development.