Audit finds multiple problems with HSA pharmacy

HSA Smith Road Centre Pharmacy

(CNS): A catalogue of problems were identified by an audit of the Health Service Authority’s Outpatient Pharmacy Services. With issues such as two failed back-to-back procurement exercises to secure the supply of essential medications and a law that is four decades old with no overarching provision to control the quality and safety of medicines, the ability of the HSA to deliver efficient and effective pharmacy services was called into question against the backdrop of a global pandemic.

Despite these and other worrying findings by the Office of the Auditor General, the health ministry has failed to respond to the report, which found a number of challenges regarding how the $9 million worth of medicines is managed and dispensed each year.

The audit found that the hospital’s pharmacy is impacted by shortages of physical space and staffing levels, an outdated pharmacy law, issues relating to measuring, monitoring and reporting, as well as gaps and loopholes in the system, an absence of a code of standards for pharmacy staff and a lack of general policy or strategic direction.

However, the audit did find that the HSA had established standards for the selection of medicines aligned with international standards. It has a Drug and Therapeutics Committee responsible for the medicines that can be used and distributed by HSA practitioners, and medicines are sourced from jurisdictions with high quality standards.

A number of Improvements have also been made to the pharmacy inventory system, reducing stock-outs and lost medicines. But there are still myriad issues that need to be addressed to make the pharmacy safer, more focused and to provide better value for money.

“The Health Services Authority provides vital pharmacy services for a large proportion of the population, including many of our most vulnerable people,” said Auditor General Sue Winspear, as she released the report Tuesday. She said there were many things the HSA was getting right, but raised a number of concerns and urged the authority to work on improvements.

The report highlighted two failed procurement exercises over the last two years for the supply of medicines that had a number of deficiencies and the contracts had to be abandoned.

“The HSA spends around $9 million a year buying medicines and it is important that it obtains value for money from this,” Winspear said. “It was disappointing to note that lessons from the previous procurement exercise did not appear to have been learned. The procurement exercise that started in late 2019 was started far too late and took too long, leading to contracts, that were not providing value for money, being extended multiple times. That procurement exercise was eventually abandoned in early 2021 and a new one has now started.”

The report documents numerous problems with procurement that has resulted in existing contracts that do not ensure value for money being extended multiple times. A third attempt is currently underway that is expected to be completed by January 2022, which Winspear said must utilise the lessons from the last two failures.

She also pointed to the pressing need to address the outdated legislative framework and lack of strategic direction at the national level for healthcare, and by extension pharmacy services.

“Not for the first time I am having to report that the legislative framework for pharmacy services is significantly out of date and there is a lack of strategic direction at the national level for healthcare,” The auditor general warned. “The Pharmacy Act, which dates back to 1979, is not in line with current good practice and creates risks for the control and regulation of drugs that are able to be brought into the Cayman Islands. This needs to be rectified as soon as possible.”

In the audit Winspear also expressed concern about the failure of the ministry to respond to the audit and its more than three dozen recommendations, even though she said the civil service management was given more than two months clearance time.

“This is both highly unusual and disappointing, especially when I previously reported in 2017 and more recently in 2021 that there are significant gaps at the national level for healthcare as the legislative framework is outdated and there is no overarching strategic plan,” she wrote in the report.

Although the report makes it clear that the HSA has put in place measures to ensure that it uses and dispenses high-quality and safe medicines, the report raises a long list of issues that are undermining the quality of public sector pharmacy services.