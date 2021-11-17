Cabinet shuffles CI$3M of education cash
(CNS): Government has cut the education ministry’s planned equity investment on capital works across schools for this year by over $3.1 million to increase spending in other areas of the education budget, largely for facilities maintenance and operational school support services. According to the notes of last week’s Cabinet meeting, CI$1.85 million is going on facilities, and the spending on primary and secondary education is being increased by CI$1.2 million.
Cash is also being reshuffled at UCCI, where the stipend paid to its board of directors is being increased. The notes show that the college’s board chairman will now receive $4,000 per month, the deputy chair $2,000 per month and all members $1,000 per month.
Cash for teaching professional and vocational programmes is also being increased by over $250,000, while a similar amount is being cut from the appropriation for scholarships.
Also during the 9 November meeting, Cabinet also appointed Glen Wigney as a Director of the Auditors Oversight Authority’s Board for a six month period and approved a reduction of remuneration paid to the members of that board. Going forward, the chair will receive CI$3,000, the deputy CI$2,250 and directors CI$1,500 per month.
They spend mor per child per capita on education that any other country in the world, but no one comes out the public school system capable of doing the highest paid jobs in cayman. Something is wrong, it’s called the government,
Good to hear that stipends are given to certain boards, whether or not they will be waived or donated to charity.
Serving on these boards, such as UUCI, is a lot of work and commitment, while taking care of one’s own regular responsibilities.
In COVID times, it is these type of things that, instead of deterring sitting on boards, it might get good people to serve.