Cabinet shuffles CI$3M of education cash

(CNS): Government has cut the education ministry’s planned equity investment on capital works across schools for this year by over $3.1 million to increase spending in other areas of the education budget, largely for facilities maintenance and operational school support services. According to the notes of last week’s Cabinet meeting, CI$1.85 million is going on facilities, and the spending on primary and secondary education is being increased by CI$1.2 million.

Cash is also being reshuffled at UCCI, where the stipend paid to its board of directors is being increased. The notes show that the college’s board chairman will now receive $4,000 per month, the deputy chair $2,000 per month and all members $1,000 per month.

Cash for teaching professional and vocational programmes is also being increased by over $250,000, while a similar amount is being cut from the appropriation for scholarships.

Also during the 9 November meeting, Cabinet also appointed Glen Wigney as a Director of the Auditors Oversight Authority’s Board for a six month period and approved a reduction of remuneration paid to the members of that board. Going forward, the chair will receive CI$3,000, the deputy CI$2,250 and directors CI$1,500 per month.