NCC secures JR of CPA’s Boggy Sand decision

Cabana at Boggy Sand (photo by the DoE)

(CNS): The National Conservation Council (NCC) was in court Tuesday seeking a judicial review of the Central Planning Authority’s decision to approve an application to rebuild a cabana and seawall on the beach along Boggy Sand Road, West Bay. Despite a directive from the NCC that it should be refused because of the serious adverse effects it would have on the marine environment, the board granted permission anyway. But the NCC has successfully secured both the legal review and a stay on the work.

The CPA’s controversial decision flies in the face of the new PACT Government’s sustainability policy and creates a unique situation that pitches Premier Wayne Panton’s sustainability ministry against Jay Ebanks’ planning ministry in a ‘CIG v. CIG’ legal battle.

In a short statement following enquiries by CNS, the NCC said that it had sought a judicial review relating to the application by Cayman Property Investments Ltd for work along the shoreline at Boggy Sand to build a new two-storey beach cabana and a replacement sea wall, with no high water mark set backs at all, effectively at the waters edge, because it believes that the board’s decision was not lawful.

“The CPA had been directed under Section 41 (5)(b) of the National Conservation Act, by the Director of Environment, acting under delegated authority of the NCC, to refuse planning permission based on the expected adverse effects on the adjacent marine protected area,” an official for the NCC said. “In granting leave for the Judicial Review, Justice [Margaret] Ramsay-Hale also issued an order for a stay on the works associated with the Planning permission until the determination of the application for judicial review.”

The NCC is looking for an order to quash this particular decision by the CPA, as well as a declaration to make it clear that a direction to an entity such as the CPA to refuse to grant approval needs to be followed, even when the direction is given on behalf of the NCC by the technical experts at the Department of Environment.

The NCC will be represented by Broadhurst LLC, who are instructing senior counsel for this unusual courtroom challenge. The CPA will be represented by Jackson Law, owned by well known local attorney, Samuel Jackson, the seasoned planning lawyer and recent election candidate who attempted to unseat former premier Alden McLaughlin from his seat in Red Bay.

Jackson has been a vocal critic of the National Conservation Law and has over the years successfully argued for numerous controversial developments that have raised significant environmental concerns. He will also be instructing senior counsel for this case, in which the Attorney General’s Chambers are playing no part.

The landowners and applicants in the case are also being allowed to join the proceedings as an interested party, and they will be represented by Travers, Thorpe, Alberga.

The application by Cayman Property was refused by the old CPA members when it came before the authority in April as an application for a house and sea-wall redevelopment. But the new board appointed by the PACT Government shocked the community when it chose to grant planning permission for a modified application in September that scaled back the project to a two-storey glass paneled beach cabana with amenities and a new wall.

No date has yet been fixed for the hearing.