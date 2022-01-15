Clinic to confirm positive LFTs extends one hour

(CNS): Hundreds of people are still testing positive for COVID-19 every day, many of them with lateral flow tests, but there is still only one daily clinic for those individuals to take the requisite confirmation PCR test. However, that clinic will now be open for two hours per day instead of just one, officials have announced.

The South Sound Community Centre testing clinic is reserved for people who have reported a positive rapid test and are required to isolate but need a PCR confirmation test. While the clinic is now open from 1:00pm to 3:00pm, it is still the only location where these individuals can access a test. Over the last week, there have been increasing reports of long queues and traffic chaos at the location.

Meanwhile, complaints are also mounting in relation to exit testing for people in quarantine, and there are reports that people are waiting as long as three days to get that test and the result, adding to an already frustrating lockdown.

With testing a challenge all round, as the COVID-19 virus and the Omicron variant rages through the community, people who need a PCR test for outbound travel or other optional screening must use a regular PCR testing clinic, such as the HSA service at 31 MacLendon Drive or one of a number of private facilities around the island.

“The South Sound Community Centre’s afternoon clinic is for persons who have reported their positive LFT result,” Medical Officer of Health Dr Samuel Williams-Rodriguez stated. “This clinic is not to be used for any other purpose than Public Health related testing.”

Once someone has tested positive on a lateral flow self-test, they are required to isolate immediately, report the government coronavirus website and attend the South Sound Community Centre at the next available clinic for a PCR test.

For travellers who test positive on a certified 2, 5 or 10 day LFT, the healthcare provider who conducted that test will report the positive result to Public Health, but those people also need to take the confirmation PCR at South Sound Community Centre.

Public Health urges everyone to wear masks when they are around other people, frequently wash or sanitize hands and regularly use home test kits to check their status. These combined measures will help to slow the spread of community transmission of COVID, Public Health said.